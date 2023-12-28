PHL expects 571MT rice to come in till February

THE Philippines expects the entry of 571,000 metric tons (MT) of rice this month until February, with most of the volume coming in through private traders, as the country braces for the adverse effects of El Niño.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Wednesday said the rice is the result of private traders’ commitment to government and some donations.

Agriculture Undersecretary for Operations-OIC Roger V. Navarro said the private traders have committed to import at least 495,000 MT when they secured their respective sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances (SPSICs).

Navarro pointed out that the importation is in compliance with the agreement between Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. and private traders and importers who are holding valid SPSICs. “We received reports that around 100,000 tons of imported rice has already arrived in the country. This is part of the 495,000 metric tons committed by import permit holders to Secretary Tiu Laurel,” Navarro said.

Navarro disclosed that at least 75,000 MT out of the 295,000 MT of rice allowed by India to be exported to the Philippines will arrive within the last week of December and early January.

Furthermore, Navarro said half of the 2,000 MT donated by Taiwan to the Philippines already arrived before Christmas day.

“With the arrival of imported rice and the volume harvested by farmers in recent months, the country will have sufficient supply of the national food staple until the next harvest which starts in March,” Navarro added.

The country’s rice imports as of mid-December have breached the 3.2 million MT level, with over 130,000 MT arriving in the first 14 days of this month, according to the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI).

Latest BPI data showed that total rice imports as of December 14 reached 3.223 MMT, some 603,000 MT lower than the 3.826 MMT recorded full-year import volume last year.

The DA earlier projected that the country's total rice imports this year could settle at around 3.65 MMT, if the remaining valid import volume arrives in the country.

BPI data also showed that Vietnam remained the country’s top source of imported rice, accounting for 87 percent of the total import volume as of December 14.

The data also showed that BPI approved and issued 557 sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances (SPSICs) in December for the importation of 444,270.4 MT of rice.

Under the updated rules and regulations of the Department of Agriculture, the approved rice import volume must enter the country within 30 days after the corresponding SPSICs were issued.

Agriculture officials earlier cautioned that without rice imports coming in the next few months, particularly in January and February, the country would have thin grain stocks, especially amid the anticipated impact of El Niño on domestic rice production.

"Without [rice] imports, we will have less than 39 days at the end of the first semester and 61 days at the end of March, which is very thin supply considering our archipelagic condition. We cannot spread the 61 days [stock level] evenly, so we need to import," Agriculture Undersecretary for Rice Industry Development Leocadio S. Sebastian said earlier.