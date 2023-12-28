Philippines-Kuwait OFW deployment talks hit snag

TALKS to resolve the labor row between the Philippines and Kuwait hit a snag following the visit of mid-level delegation from the Department of Migrant Workers and Foreign Affairs early this month.

DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo De Vega told the BusinessMirror that both sides tried to resolve their differences that led to the suspension of deployment of Filipino workers and tourists to Kuwait.

“There are still pending issues we need to resolve before we could mutually lift the suspension of deployment of household and other workers,” De Vega said.

“First and foremost are issues on the welfare of our kasambahays in Kuwait, such as the issues of shelters or the employers’ holding on to the passports of their household workers in contravention of our agreement,” he added.

Deployment suspended

Last January, Filipino maid Jullebee Ranara was brutally raped, burned and abandoned in the desert allegedly by the 17-year old son of her employer. The Juvenile Court in Kuwait convicted the young Kuwaiti national with a 15-year imprisonment.

Despite the arrest and early resolution of the case, the DMW suspended the deployment of first-time domestic workers to Kuwait as the public clamored for justice.

Kuwait then slapped a retaliatory ban of all Filipinos — first-time workers and tourists alike.

Last October, at the sidelines of the Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Riyadh, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. met with then Kuwaiti Crown Prince and now the new emir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Both leaders have committed to lift the ban and resolved their differences.

A month later, a Philippine delegation from DMW and DFA flew to Kuwait during the first week of December for the resumption of labor talks. De Vega was also in Kuwait during the talks for a “consular audit,” but did not sit during the talks.

Shelter for distressed OFWs

Kuwait newspaper Al Jarida Daily quoted a Kuwaiti, Bassam Al-Shammari, a specialist in domestic worker affairs, as saying that the Philippine delegation “insisted” to keep the shelter for runaway Filipino domestic helpers.

“If the Philippine side continues to insist on the operation of these shelters, the negotiations could fail and the situation may revert to square one,” Al Shammeri said.

Kuwait had earlier protested the setting up of a separate shelter for Filipino runaway workers, saying that this is illegal under international laws.

De Vega said Kuwait wanted that the Migrant Workers’ shelter be situated inside the Philippine Embassy and not in another private facility.

The DMW, meanwhile, complained that the Kuwait employers continue to keep the passports of Filipino domestic helpers, which was a violation in the employment contract.

New round of talks for 2024

De Vega said Manila and Kuwait would continue to find common ground to resolve the diplomatic and labor impasse.

“We are hopeful that we can come to a mutually satisfactory solution in future talks to be held,” he added.