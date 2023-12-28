PBBM names 8 PNP camps, real properties after former policemen

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has named and renamed about eight Philippine National Police (PNP) camps and real properties after former police officers through Proclamation Nos. 429 and 430.

“It is fitting to give honor to former servicemen who have shown patriotism, courage, and dedication in serving the country and the provinces to which they are assigned, and distinguished themselves in their service to the nation by way of naming and renaming PNP facilities in their honor,” said Marcos.

The President named the donated lot to the PNP in Pasacao, Camarines Sur as Camp Brigadier General Ludovico Padilla Arejola; the donated lot to the Police Regional Office (PRO) 5 as Camp Captain Salvador Jaucian del Rosaro Sr; and the Camarines Sur Police Provincial Office as Camp Colonel Juan Querubin Miranda.

The President also named the 50th Maneuver Company Regional Mobile Force Battalion 5 as Camp Police Max Jim Ramirez Tria, while he renamed the Camp Efigenio C Navarro, PRO MIMAROPA Headquarters as Camp Brigadier General Efigenio C. Navarro.

In a separate issuance, Proclamation No. 430, the PRO 12 in General Santos City was renamed Camp General Paulino T. Santos, and the Biliran Police Provincial Office as Camp Private Andres P. Dadizon, PRO 8, respectively.

The President also named Camarines Sur 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company Headquarters as Camp 2LT Carlos Rafael Paz Imperial, PRO 5.

In naming and renaming PNP camps and properties, President Marcos cited Section 2 of the Republic Act No. 10086, or the Strengthening People’s Nationalism through Philippine History Act, which strengthens people’s nationalism, love of country and respect for its heroes and pride for people’s accomplishments.