NSC exec says PHL welcomes China’s call for dialogue but…

The Philippines welcomes China’s call for dialogue to address issues in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) but it must first stop its bullying and other aggressive actions for the talks to prosper, a ranking National Security Council (NSC) official said on Monday.

“We welcome China’s offer of dialogue, negotiation and consultation but for it to prosper China must immediately stop its bullying, aggressive actions, and illegal moves in the WPS, which seriously undermines regional peace and security,” NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said in a statement.

China earlier said that its “door of dialogue” remains open with the Philippines but it will continue to protect its interests.

“Dialogue can only succeed in an atmosphere of mutual respect and sincerity between two sovereign nations. The Philippines is ready to reciprocate provided the bullying, harassment, and aggressive actions are ended immediately,” Malaya said.

He added that China’s illegal exercise of maritime law enforcement powers, interference with Philippine vessels, harassment and intimidation of Filipino fisherfolk infringes upon the Philippines’ sovereignty and jurisdiction in the WPS.

Malaya said such actions are “clear violations of international law.”

“The root of all these tensions is its non-adherence to international law, UNCLOS, and the 2016 Arbitral Award. As the world has seen, it is not the Philippines that has been engaged in provocations, bullying and aggressive actions in the WPS. In fact, the Philippines has been very restrained and responsible but the same cannot be said of China,” he added.