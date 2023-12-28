Naomi, Osaka on comeback trail; Djokovic wants to do a Tom Brady

BRISBANE, Australia—Former No. 1 and new mom Naomi Osaka hit the practice court Wednesday ahead of the Brisbane International as she prepared for her much anticipated return to tennis.

Osaka will make her Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) comeback at the tournament which begins Sunday at Pat Rafter Arena.

A two-time Australian and US Open champion, Osaka pulled out of last year’s Australian Open in Melbourne before later revealing she was pregnant.

The US-based Japanese player and her American rapper boyfriend Cordae became parents to daughter Shai in Los Angeles in July.

Osaka has only played one game since the 2021 US Open in New York. She was leading Daria Gavrilova 1-0 at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September 2021, before the Australian suffered a serious knee injury and had to retire in the match.

“She’s really pumped, excited to be back in Brisbane,” tournament director Cameron Pearson said Wednesday. “She arrived Christmas morning and was out practicing a few hours later. No Christmas pudding for her, she was straight into it.”

Rafael Nadal is also set to return from injury in Brisbane in a 32-man Association of Tennis Professionals field so strong that Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini and 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem will have to qualify to feature in it.

Nadal held his first practice session Thursday in Brisbane.

Thiem made the Australian Open final in 2020 and Berrettini was a semifinalist two years later. Both are currently sitting outside the top-60 cutoff mark which received automatic entry into the season-opening event.

Holger Rune, at No. 8, is the highest-ranked male in the tournament. American Ben Shelton and three-time Grand Slam singles champion Andy Murray are also entered.

Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka, Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens are in the 54-player women’s draw.

DJOKOVIC WANTS TO PLAY EVEN BEYOND HIS 40S

NOVAK DJOKOVIC has already learned a lot from National Football League (NFL) great Tom Brady. And having seen Brady play well into his 40s, the 36-year-old Djokovic now hopes he can do the same.

Djokovic holds the men’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles but isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, as he prepares to compete for a record 11th Australian Open title next month. And while Roger Federer has retired and Rafael Nadal missed nearly all of 2023 with injuries, Djokovic is hoping he has several more years left at the top.

After all, Brady—who was on hand in Djokovic’s box to watch the Serbian star win this year’s French Open final—won his seventh Super Bowl ring at the age of 43.

“Tom Brady is a great example of a champion in his sport and someone that has had such a great career and longevity,” Djokovic said at an exhibition event in Saudi Arabia. “He has put a lot of hours and a lot of time into self-care, into recovery, into making sure that in a way every aspect of his body and mind is covered so that he can have a long-lasting, successful career.

“I know him personally as well, and I learned a lot from him, from his example, and hopefully I can have a career that goes up to 40 or maybe even beyond—let’s see.”

Djokovic is coming off a season where he won three of the four Grand Slam titles but lost the Wimbledon final in five sets to his latest great rival—Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic lost again to Alcaraz on Wednesday in Riyadh, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, but said before that exhibition match that he has similarly high expectations for next year.

“I feel great in my own body right now and I’ve been playing some really high-quality tennis,” the top-ranked Serb said, adding that “2023 was one of the best seasons I’ve had in my life. And why stop while you’re still playing great? So I’ll keep going and take it one year [at a time], one by one, and see how far I go.” AP

Image credits: AP





