Malta, Albania keen on forging bilateral labor accord with PHL

TWO Southern European governments are interested in establishing a bilateral labor agreement (BLA) with the Philippines, with talks already in their early stages.

The Philippine Embassy in Italy, which has concurrent jurisdiction over Malta and Albania, said it plans to recommend to the Department of Foreign Affairs or DFA and the Department of Migrant Workers or DMW the proposal given the number of Filipinos working in the two countries.

For Ambassador Neal Imperial, a possible labor deal with the two states would not only address their labor shortages, but also protect the rights of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“The Philippines’s paramount consideration has always been the protection of the rights, and promotion of the welfare of our [OFWs],” the ambassador stated. “Therefore, any BLA signed with another country must have provisions that adequately ensure the well-being of our [Filipino laborers], and protect them from possible abuses.”

The Philippines first proposed the agreement with Malta, considering that several OFWs there were hired from third countries, making them susceptible to illegal recruitment and labor trafficking.

“In the embassy’s high-level meetings with officials of the government of Malta, the latter expressed their openness to the idea of negotiating a BLA,” Imperial said.

Albania, meanwhile, expressed its interest in signing a similar accord with the country, amid its labor shortage brought about by a boom in its tourism sector. Its government aims to mediate among businesses, employers and potential migrant workers to ensure that the rights of both parties are protected.

Imperial said the embassy expected to receive a proposed draft of the labor deal with Albania “in the coming days,” while talks with Malta are still in the initial phases.

Workers in the tourism and service sectors, including hotels, restaurants, and spas, are in demand in Albania.

Employment opportunities available in Malta, on the other hand, are those in accounting, information and technology, tourism and retail, and caregivers.

Albania hosts at least 400 OFWs, while around 10,000 are working in Malta as accountants, engineers, managers, chefs, hotel staff, entrepreneurs, bus drivers, nurses and caregivers, the Filipino diplomat shared.

Imperial discussed forging stronger labor and economic relations with the two European countries this month upon his presentation of credentials to President George Vella of Malta, and President Bajram Begaj of Albania.