Maharlika being built ‘Brick by brick’–PCEO

STATE-OWNED Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) is now moving toward being operationalized within the first quarter next year as its officials may soon start building its management team, its President and CEO (PCEO) said.

PCEO Rafael D. Consing Jr. said the first order of business for the MIC’s newly formed board of directors is to organize and eventually begin the hiring process for the government-owned and -controlled corporation.

“We have to organize the board and get the proper authorization to begin the hiring process,” Consing told the BusinessMirror in a recent interview.

Earlier this month, President Marcos Jr. appointed four regular and independent directors of the MIC, filling majority of the seats and leaving one regular director seat vacant.

With the latest appointments, eight out of the nine MIC Board seats have been filled, including the ex-officio positions held by the Secretary of Finance, and the Presidents of the Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines.

Consing said he has begun writing at least 23 technical job descriptions since he assumed the highest position of the MIC in October.

Consing said the three priority frameworks that the MIC Board must undertake are the following: governance, investment, and risk management.

“Those are the three most important tasks that the board [must do] in the first two months of our operations,” Consing said.

Organizational structure

NEX on the MIC Board’s to-do list is the organizational structure which would undergo scrutiny and approval by the Governance Commission on GOCCs (GCG) and the President himself.

The MIC is under the purview of the GCG since it is a government-owned and -controlled corporation.

Once the corporate structure is established, Consing said the hiring process ensues.

“Once that is done, I can go back to our shortlist [of candidates]. I am putting together a shortlist of candidates,” he said.

Consing said he plans to establish three key groups within the MIC to help in materializing the goals of the GOCC: investment management group, risk management group, and the finance group.

Consing disclosed he has been receiving curriculum vitaes both online and offline since he assumed the MIC PCEO position.

For the Chief Investment and Operations Officer (CIOO) position, Consing said he has already five curriculum vitaes (CVs) with two shortlists.

For the senior investment officer who would be part of the MIC’s investment management group, at least six CVs have been submitted to him. Consing added that he has three CVs each for the finance management and risk management groups.

Consing disclosed that MIC would also hire a special adviser to the PCEO regarding governance and compliance.

He has one CV for the internal auditor position and none for the external auditor so far.

“Many of them, I would say—70 percent—were sent to me via LinkedIn and I read all of them the moment there is a CV. I also have recommendees from friends as well as referrals,” he said.

Consing described the majority of the applicants as “young” mid-managers who all “share” a “passion to serve the country.”

“I am building Maharlika brick by brick,” he said.