‘Low tariffs punishing local food producers without cutting prices’

LOCAL food producers are being “penalized” by the Marcos Jr. administration with its decision to extend lower tariff rates on key food items until the end of 2024, the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) said on Wednesday.

“It is very unfortunate that the economic team led by Secretaries Ben Diokno and Arsenio Balisacan had succeeded in the issuance of EO [Executive Order] 50; penalizing local producers while promoting the interests of a few privileged importers and favored traders,” the group said in a statement.

Sinag was referring to the latest executive issuance by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last Tuesday that formally authorized the extension of the lower tariff rates on imported pork, rice and corn until December 31, 2024. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/27/pbbm-issues-eo-extending-lower-food-tariffs/)

Marcos, in issuing EO 50, argued that keeping the tariffs on the three commodities is critical in ensuring the country has sufficient food supply while averting unnecessary price spikes because of volatile global market conditions, including El Niño.

“The present economic condition warrants the continued application of the reduced tariff rates on rice, corn, and meat of swine (fresh, chilled or frozen) to maintain affordable prices for the purpose of ensuring food security, managing inflationary pressures, help augment the supply of basic agricultural commodities in the country, and diversify the country’s market sources,” Marcos, who is a former agriculture secretary himself, said in EO 50 issued on December 22 but was only made public recently.

This is not the first time that Marcos kept the lower tariff rates on imported commodities. Earlier this year, Marcos issued EO 10, the precedent of EO 50, to extend the tariff rates until the end of this year.

The industry group said local food producers “have nothing to do with the spiraling costs of staple crops,” particularly rice.

“Extreme weather situations [like El Niño, La Niña, stronger typhoons, droughts] and global pandemics (Covid-19, ASF [African Swine Fever], avian flu, walking pneumonias) are the new normal that have prodded the rest of the world to be food self-reliant,” Sinag said.

“Even Singapore, the poster boy of food imports, has been pursuing a food self-reliant economy,” it added.

Sinag, led by Engr. Rosendo So, emphasized that local producers are “penalized” while importers are “rewarded” and “pampered” with four straight years of reduced tariffs on rice, pork and corn.

“Ang mga taga-Neda na lang ang naniniwala sa biyayang dulot ng unlimited imports at benevolence ng importers. [It is only those in Neda who still believe in the benefits of unlimited imports and the benevolence of],” it said.

“It is this mindset of ‘importation as the only solution’ that has put us in this dire situation,” it added.

The group challenged the administration on the benefits of extending the lower tariff rates, arguing that prices of commodities did not drop in the past three years under the reduced tariff regime.

Citing its own price monitoring, Sinag said the price of well-milled rice in 2021 ranged between P40 and P42 per kilogram while it is now ranging from P48 to P54 per kilogram.

Sinag added that prices of pork liempo were between P230 and P250 per kilogram last 2021, but are now at P360 to P400 per kilogram.

“Who really benefited from the lower tariffs? Worse, we’ve lost billions in foregone revenues, further crippling the capacity of the government to provide public support to the agriculture sector,” it said.

“Countries that have relied on their own capacity to produce food have not been impacted by any new developments in the global market,” it added.

Two weeks ago, the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Board approved the extension of reduced tariff rates on key commodities until the end of 2024 to keep local food prices stable amid the volatile supply situation. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/15/lower-tariffs-on-key-food-items-extended-till-end-2024/)

With the approval, the tariff rates on the following commodities will remain until end-2024: 15 percent and 25 percent for in-quota and out-quota pork imports, respectively; 5 percent and 15 percent for in-quota and out-quota corn imports; and a 35-percent uniform rate for rice imports.

The extension of the lower tariff rates on the three commodities was seen in some quarters as a step in the right direction to stabilize domestic food prices and arrest any possible price spikes.

“That is great, a much-needed move given that international prices of key food items are elevated. There is also continued uncertainty due to the combined impacts of conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, plus the worsening threat of drought,” Monetary Board member V. Bruce J. Tolentino earlier told the BusinessMirror.