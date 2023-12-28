Govt vows ‘sufficient’ PUVs despite December 31 deadline

THE government on Wednesday said it will ensure that there will be a “sufficient” supply of public utility vehicles (PUVs) in 2024, even as operators and drivers are set to have their franchises revoked.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the Office of Transportation Cooperatives (OTC) and other government agencies, are laying out “necessary measures” in preparation for the full implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) after the December 31, 2023 deadline for consolidation.

“Focus of LTFRB under the PUVMP is the welfare of commuters so that come January 15, 2024, sufficient number of PUVs are expected to continue plying their routes, considering the ongoing application for consolidation of numerous transport groups with LTFRB and OTC, trying to beat the deadline,” the DOTr said.

President Marcos Jr. earlier directed the DOTr to expedite the implementation of the PUVMP, staying firm with a December 31 deadline for industry consolidation. Those who fail to consolidate into cooperatives or corporations will have their franchises revoked, according to the DOTr.

Transport groups Piston and Manibela have mounted transport holidays throughout the year to protest against the consolidation.

Piston also filed for a temporary restraining order against the PUVMP before the Supreme Court.

The Passenger Forum (TPF) even cautioned the government that it in itself will effectively implement a nationwide “strike” in 2024 should it push through with the deadline, given the acute lack of transport units that will remain on the road.

However, the government remained firm with the deadline.

Now, it is moving to the “next phase of the program—route rationalization,” wherein LGUs will continue to assist LTFRB in planning the local routes according to the passenger demand and required PUV units.

These LGUs will also assist the LTFRB and DOTr after the December 31, 2023 deadline in the implementation of PUVMP in their jurisdiction, particularly ensuring the adequate supply of PUV services.

“After December 31, 2023, all consolidated units will continue to operate on their existing routes and wil be allowed to apply for Special Permits on routes without consolidation pursuant to LTFRB MC No. 2023-052.

“Data shows that in the National Capital Region alone, all major routes or thoroughfares are being operated by consolidated transport groups; while secondary routes without consolidated entities will be served by other modes of Public Transport,” the DOTr said. The LTFRB said it will provide updated data on the nationwide consolidation efforts on December. 29.

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza





