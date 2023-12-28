Govt hikes 2024 spending for farm-to-market roads to ₱19B

THE Marcos Jr. administration is hiking its spending for the rehabilitation and construction of farm-to-market roads (FMR) nationwide by 35 percent year-on-year to over P19 billion—the highest on record—according to the state’s budget documents.

The General Appropriations Act of 2024 (GAA) showed that the national government allotted P19.596 billion for various FMR projects next year, about 35.36 percent higher than the P14.476 billion it earmarked this year.

The GAA indicated that the state increased the budget for all regions with FMR projects except for one: Mimaropa region.

In terms of budget allocation, the Bicol Region cornered the highest funding at P2.812 billion or about 14.35 percent of the national government’s total earmarked allotment for FMR projects.

Budget documents also showed that the Bicol region got the highest increase for FMR funding on an annual basis. The region’s allotment for next year is more than double or about 140 percent higher than its P1.171 billion allotment this year.

With the increase, Bicol region surpasses Ilocos region next year in terms of FMR budget allocation.

Nonetheless, the Ilocos region, which would receive P2.186 billion next year for FMRs, ranked second across the 15 regions with FMR budget allocation. The region’s funding next year is about 7.24 percent over its P2.038 billion budget this year, according to the 2024 GAA.

Central Luzon ranked third in terms of FMR budget allocation, which also stood above the P2-billion level, next year. The region would receive P2.056 billion next year, 46.40 percent more than its P1.404 billion allotment this year.

Only Mimaropa region saw a drop in its FMR budget allocation next as it suffered a 6.8-percent year-on-year cut to P538.833 million from this year’s P578.150 million funding.

Six regions would also have an above P1-billion budget allocation for FMRs next year: Northern Mindanao (P1.11 billion), Central Visayas (P1.117 billion), Cagayan Valley (P1.263 billion), Calabarzon (P1.404 billion), Western Visayas (P1.52 billion) and Eastern Visayas (P1.915 billion).

All these six regions received higher budget allocation for FMRs next year with a growth rate ranging between 18.8 percent to as much as 36.56 percent on an annual basis, according to the 2024 GAA.

The FMR budget allocation of the other regions were as follows: Cordillera Administrative Region at P548 million, SOCCSKSARGEN at P682.046 million, Caraga at P710 million, Davao region at P866 million and Zamboanga Peninsula at P876 million.

2024 NEP vs GAA

State documents also showed that the national government’s budget for FMRs next year is 13.47 percent higher than the P17.268 billion proposed by the administration under the 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP).

The increase between the actual and the proposed 2024 funding benefitted 12 regions that saw their budget rise while three regions suffered a cut.

In terms of difference, the Northern Mindanao region saw the highest increase in its FMR budget by 39.62 percent from its proposed funding to the actual approved allocation under the 2024 GAA.

Bicol Region saw its FMR budget allocation under the 2024 GAA rise by 33.39 percent from what was initially allotted for it under the 2024 NEP. Western Visayas’s approved budget for FMRs next year is also 33.92 percent over what the administration initially proposed to the Congress.

The only three regions that saw their FMR budget slashed under the 2024 GAA versus their allocations under the 2024 NEP were SOCCSKSARGEN (-1.84 percent), Zamboanga Peninsula (-5.55 percent) and Eastern Visayas (-12.08 percent), according to state documents.

Marcos earlier said the FMR projects of the national government are critical in facilitating the “seamless” transport of goods at a lesser cost, particularly for the country’s food growers.

Under the 2024 GAA, the budget for the FMR projects will be released directly by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the construction, improvement, rehabilitation and repair of FMRs in accordance with the approved network plan.

For its part, the Department of Agriculture (DA) must ensure that the FMR network plan contains the scope of work, estimated length in kilometers and specific location for each FMR project. Furthermore, the DA must provide a list of priority FMR projects that lead to arterial or secondary roads and key production areas. The FMRs must also be “properly” geo-tagged.

“The approved FMR network plan shall be regularly updated to prioritize: [i] major rice, corn, high value commercial crops, livestock and fishery producing provinces; [ii] areas where the majority of small farmers and agrarian reform beneficiaries registered under the RSBSA (Registry System for the Basic Sectors in Agriculture) are located; and [iii] provinces or regions where the absolute number of poor farmers and the incidence of poverty are high as identified in the latest official poverty statistics of the PSA,” the 2024 GAA read.

“Upon completion of the construction, improvement, rehabilitation and repair of FMRs, the DPWH shall turn over the management and ownership thereof to the LGUs concerned, which shall commit to shoulder the maintenance and repair costs,” it added.