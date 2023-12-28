GMA programs, personalities recognized anew at Anak TV Seal Awards

FOR consistently producing innovative, groundbreaking, child-friendly content, and honing exceptional homegrown talent, the country’s leading broadcast company GMA Network won big at the Anak TV Seal Awards 2023 on December 8 at the Iglesia ni Cristo Museum in Quezon City.

A total of 34 programs from the network, including five GTV programs plus a slew of network personalities, were given recognition at this year’s Anak TV Seal Awards.

From left: Anak TV Seal Net Makabata Star 2023 awardee (Male Online Category) Ken Chan, Anak TV president Elvira Yap Go, and GMA Network vice president and head for corporate affairs and communications Angela Javier Cruz

Accolades in the television category were given to GMA Integrated News flagship newscast 24 Oras and 24 Oras Weekend. Winning in the same category were One North Central Luzon, Balitang Southern Tagalog, Balitang Bicolandia, One Western Visayas, and One Mindanao. Many other GMA Regional TV programs and special coverages also received the Anak TV Seal Award.

The Philippines’ longest-running morning show, Unang Hirit produced by GMA Public Affairs and GMA Integrated News received the award, as well. Further earning Anak TV Seal Awards for Television were GMA Public Affairs programs AHA!, Born to be Wild, and Pinoy M.D.

GMA Entertainment Group also emerged victorious in the same category for the critically acclaimed Maria Clara at Ibarra, educational TV gems Ibilib and Amazing Earth, children’s favorite Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko, talk-variety show Sarap ‘Di Ba?, reality talent show The Clash, fun-filled TiktoClock, and GMA afternoon drama Abot-Kamay na Pangarap.

Bea Alonzo is Makabata Stars Female Television Category award winner. Unang Hirit host and Black Rider actor Matteo Guidicelli accepts his Makabata Star Award (Male Television Category).

Popular GMA programs 24 Oras, Maria Clara at Ibarra, Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho; Abot-Kamay na Pangarap, Amazing Earth, and Biyahe ni Drew won in the Household Favorite Programs Television Category.

GMA talents shone bright at the event’s Makabata Stars Awards: Alden Richards, Sparkle U actor Allen Ansay, TV host Drew Arellano, Bubble Gang’s Michael V., David Licauco, and Unang Hirit host Matteo Guidicelli won in the Makabata Stars Male Television Category.

Triumphing in the Makabata Stars Female Television Category were Bea Alonzo, Julie Anne San Jose, Jillian Ward, Sofia Pablo of Sparkle U, and Barbie Forteza. Alden Richards clinched another honor in the Net Makabata Star Male Online category, where netizens vote for the artist they believe possesses the characteristics of a Makabata Star awardee. Fellow winners were Richard Yap and Ken Chan.

Atom Araullo, State of the Nation anchor and I-Witness host, was given the Anak TV Makabata Star Award.

A special tribute was posthumously given to 24 Oras anchor and GMA Integrated News icon Mike Enriquez. For his consistent excellence in the industry, he was honored as the first-ever inductee to the Anak TV Makabata TV Personality Hall of Fame.

The awards given to GMA Network by Anak TV are a recognition not only of its exemplary programs but also of the network’s commitment to providing the responsible delivery of accurate and timely information and child-sensitive, family-friendly content.