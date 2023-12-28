French Embassy launches ‘Make It Iconic’ campaign

THE French Embassy introduced its government’s “Make It Iconic” campaign last month, which coincided with the occasion of one of its most iconic cultural events: the French Film Festival.

Now in its 26th year, the French Film Festival, in partnership with SM Supermalls and SM Cinemas, featured contemporary movies for Filipino audiences.

Renowned actress Emmanuelle Béart–a French icon herself–was the guest of honor for the festival’s premiere, which ran from November 25 to December 3. One of the movies featured was Béart’s documentary: “Un silence si bruyant (Such a Resounding Silence),” which prompts victims of incest to speak out—a topic to which French society pays great attention.

A special screening commemorated the “International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women,” followed by a roundtable discussion on opening day.

On November 26, the French Embassy held a gala dinner for Filipinos who studied in France, as they were recognized for their iconic contributions to their respective fields and in the society. This year’s honorees were multi-awarded filmmaker and film historian Nick Deocampo, internationally recognized chef Aaron Isip, Design Center of the Philippines executive director Rhea Matute, and SM Supermalls president Steven Tan.

The “Make It Iconic” campaign showcased France’s assets in terms of industrial and economic momentum, potential for innovation, and cultural and artistic vitality. President Emmanuel Macron said: “The French spirit continues to astonish, fascinate and change the world. Let’s bring out this spirit, this ambition, this desire to combine excellence and freedom. Let’s make it iconic.”

With the daring French spirit, France aims to highlight its assets through:

Economy (#ChooseFrance): In 2022, France has placed first, for the fourth consecutive year, for foreign investment projects in Europe—thanks to its top-notch infrastructures, highly qualified labor force, cutting-edge technologies, and a business-friendly environment that makes it attractive to entrepreneurs and innovators.

At the same time, France pays special attention to striking a balance between competitiveness and sustainability, as its low-carbon energy consumption illustrates.

Tourism and gastronomy (#ExploreFrance, #TasteFrance): The European country offers very diverse travel and culinary experiences, through its rich culture, its unique landscapes and humanist spirit. Tourism in France is responsible and environmentally friendly, as is its innovative and sustainable agricultural sector. All Filipinos know landmarks such as Notre Dame and Mont Saint-Michel, and there are many more territories to explore that feed both the soil and people.

Culture, education and science (#ExperienceFrance): Experiencing France means choosing a system where culture and education stimulate the mind, where education integrates the challenges of today and those of tomorrow, and where culture is in motion, engaged in international dialogue, and enables young talent to flourish.

Thanks to its renowned and cost-efficient higher education system, the country is home to many top scientists, innovators, artists or sports professional, as illustrated by its international awards: 2023 Physics Nobel Prize for Anne L’Huillier and Pierre Agostini, 2022 Literature Nobel Award for Annie Ernaux, 2022 Mathematics Fields Medal for Hugo Duminil-Copin, and 2020 Chemistry Nobel Award for Emmanuelle Charpentier, to name a few. In a multicultural environment, it makes France an attractive and stimulating destination for Filipino willing to develop their talents.

Partnerships (#PartnerWithFrance): France and the Philippines authored the “Manila Call for Action” that preceded the historical Paris Climate Agreement. As maritime nations of the Indo-Pacific, both countries are natural partners in the fight against climate change and ocean biodiversity protection. Making commitments alongside France means committing to a world that is fairer and more sustainable, while sharing solutions with a strong environmental and social impact, for the common good of humanity.