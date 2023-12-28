FFW: Amend House Bill on managing AI in workplace

A House bill seeking to regulate the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace needs to be amended, a labor group leader said on Wednesday.

Federation of Free Workers (FFW) President Atty. Sonny Matula explained that House Bill No. 9448 “may give a lower safety net than existing provision,” citing existing laws under Article 283 of the Labor Code of the Philippines.

Article 283 authorizes an employer to terminate an employee due “to the installation of labor-saving devices.”

“Under our jurisdiction, the installation of these devices is a management prerogative, and the courts will not interfere with its exercise in the absence of abuse of discretion, arbitrariness, or maliciousness on the part of management,” Matula told the BusinessMirror.

House Bill 9448 or the Protection of Labor Against Artificial Intelligence Automation Act seeks to address the “fear that the use of AI will result in displacement by substituting human workers who will then lose their jobs.”

The bill will enforce employers to use AI in a “legally compliant manner” through an AI governance policy, with guidelines on its adoption and usage, collection and storage of data.

Moreover, the bill prohibits the use of AI to “replace human workers resulting in displacement, loss of security of tenure, diminution of existing salaries or benefits and unemployment” unless an “equivalent alternative employment opportunity for affected human workers is made available.”

In the event of a “valid retrenchment,” employers may justify their decision before the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) through a written report.

Matula highlighted the issues on retrenchment, saying that AI is “not a ground for retrenchment” but an authorized cause under Article 283.

He added, retrenchment gives a lower separation pay than installation of labor saving devices.

“The introduction of AI is not a valid ground for retrenchment but covered by institutions of ‘new methods or more efficient machinery, or of automation,’” he explained. “Such is technically a ground for termination of employment by reason of installation of labor-saving devices.”

The bill was filed by Quezon City Rep. Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde earlier in November.

AI is more likely to augment than destroy jobs through automating tasks instead of taking over a role entirely, according to a study the International Labour Organization (ILO) discovered in August. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/23/ai-likely-to-augment-not-destroy-jobs-ilo/)

According to the study “Generative AI and Jobs: A global analysis of potential effects on job quantity and quality,” the use of AI “depends” on how the diffusion of AI is managed through certain policies.

The study states: “Without proper policies in place, there is a risk that only some of the well-positioned countries and market participants will be able to harness the benefits of the transition, while the costs to affected workers could be brutal.”

“It is humans that are behind the decision to incorporate such technologies and it is humans that need to guide the transition process,” the authors noted.