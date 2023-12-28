DOH reports decline in Chikungunya cases

Department of Health (DOH) reported Wednesday the decline of Chikungunya cases recorded in the Philippines.

Based on the most recent data as of December 16, 2023, only 57 cases were reported, a 51 percent decrease from the 116 cases reported two weeks prior.

There have been a total of 2,928 Chikungunya cases reported, in the recent 3 to 4 weeks (November 19 to December 2, 2023).

‘Zero death’

Based on five-year data, Chikungunya cases usually increase during the rainy season, from June to September.

This year, the trend is similar with cases currently at a downtrend after the higher numbers reported during the rainy season.

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans through bites from infected mosquitoes—including Aedes aegypti (which may also spread dengue) and aedes albopictus.

Its symptoms include the following: fever, joint pain (back, ankle, knee, wrist), joint swelling, rashes, headache, body aches, nausea, and fatigue.

Symptoms appear 3 to 7 days after a mosquito carrying the virus bites the patient.

Chikungunya, as well as dengue, can be prevented through the 5S Strategy:

Search and destroy mosquito nests such as old tires, clogged drains, and water containers;

Self-protection measures, such as wearing long sleeves and using mosquito repellant;

Seek early consultation with a doctor if you have symptoms;

Support fogging in hotspot areas; and

Sustain hydration or drinking enough clean water.

“While there is no specific medicine for Chikungunya itself, a doctor can prescribe the patient medicines to reduce pain and inflammation,” the DOH said.

Bathing with lukewarm water can also help someone with a fever, according to the DOH.