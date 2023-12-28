DBM pushes new law on government procurement

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Wednesday pushed for the enactment of the new Government Procurement Reform Act (GPRA), arguing that the proposed legislation would address current gaps in the state’s procurement system.

Some of the new features that the proposed amended GPRA would bring to the table revolve around the digitalization of existing government practices from bidding announcement to procurement and payment itself.

“Towards efficiency, we will streamline processes through digitalization and innovation by adopting electronic [e]-bidding and by modernizing the centralized procurement system of the Procurement Service [PS]-DBM,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said.

The DBM cited President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s earlier pronouncement urging the Congress to enact a new government procurement law and a new government auditing code to make procurement and auditing “more attuned to these changing times.”

“The proposed new GPRA aims to promote transparency, competitiveness, efficiency, proportionality, accountability, public monitoring, procurement professionalization, and sustainability in government procurement,” Pangandaman said.

“The Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System [PhilGEPS] offers innovative features and solutions, including e-reverse auction, e-shopping/e-small-value procurement, and the e-marketplace which will be expanded to include non-common-use supplies with a registration facility for qualified suppliers,” Pangandaman added.

Under the proposed new GPRA, the PhilGEPS would serve as the central electronic procurement portal of the government for all its needs and requirements, according to the DBM.

“All government procuring entities are required to register with PhilGEPS for the purchase of common-use supplies and equipment [CSEs] and utilize its additional innovative features and solutions in accordance with the rules and procedures issued by the Government Procurement Policy Board [GPPB],” the DBM said.

“All government procuring entities are required to register with PhilGEPS for access to an online network to facilitate the open, speedy, and efficient online transmission, conveyance, and use of electronic data messages or electronic documents,” it added.

Reverse auction, e-bidding

THE DBM revealed that some of the new features proposed under the new GPRA cater to the needs of the state from announcement of procurement opportunities to selection of bids until settlement of contracts.

First, an electronic bulletin board would be established that would list online all the procurement opportunities, notices, awards and even reasons for awarding from all state procuring entities. The state will also build a digital registry of all accredited and eligible manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, contractors and consultants that all government agencies can access online.

Aside from the e-marketplace that the DBM disclosed earlier this year, the new GPRA would also lead to the implementation of digital reverse auction and bidding.

“Electronic Reverse Auction [is] an online auction where a procuring entity invites suppliers to submit bids for specific goods and services on a specific date and time duration, based on defined specifications for design, quantity, quality, delivery, and related terms and conditions, and compete by outbidding each other through lower offers or amounts they are willing to accept,” the DBM said.

“At the close of the reverse auction duration, to be defined by the procuring entity, the procurement contract shall be awarded to the last complying bid,” the DBM added.

Meanwhile, the digital payment system will now allow the state to pay suppliers of CSEs electronically through e-wallets or the use of credit cards. Likewise, bidders can may settle their payments for bidding documents and bid securities through the same system.

The proposed new GPRA will also pave the way for the implementation of electronic bidding allowing the submission of annual procurement plan, conduct of pre-bid conferences and opening of bids electronically.

“It covers the entire procurement process from planning, posting of bid opportunities and bidding documents, pre-bid conferences, receipt and opening of bids, evaluation of bids, post qualification, recommendation and award of contract, contract management, and implementation, including construction tract terminations, and payment which shall apply to goods, infrastructure, and consulting services,” the DBM said.