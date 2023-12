The Republic of Korea Navy’s helicopter training ship, ROKS Hansando (ATH-81), received a warm welcome from the Philippine Navy at Pier 15 in Manila on Wednesday (December 27, 2023).

Scheduled for its 2023 ROKN Cruise Training in Manila from December 27 to January 3, 2024, this event will see the active participation of guests from the Filipino Navy team.

NONIE REYES