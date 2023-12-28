BARMM okays ₱98.4-B ’24 budget, rushes reso on unused 2023 funds

DAVAO CITY—The Bangsamoro Parliament on Wednesday unanimously approved the P98.4-billion budget for next year as it also rushed a resolution to authorize the autonomous government to still get hold of the unspent funds this year.

The approval of both bills of the regional government’s general appropriations and the extended utilization of the unspent funds this year were described as swift although the Bangsamoro Information Office said the deliberations were “extensive just before the year ends.”

“The swift approval, certified as urgent by Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, [makes] it the fastest deliberation since the interim government’s transition in 2019,” the information office said.

It said the Committee on Finance, Budget, and Management “thoroughly scrutinized” budget proposals of all ministries, agencies, and offices “leading to unanimous parliamentary approval, including increased allocations for various ministries.”

Next year’s budget reflects a substantial 15.36-percent increase compared to the current year’s budget of P85.3 billion, if added.

It said the 2024 budget would “still prioritize education with P30.2 billion, infrastructure with P17.7 billion, and health with P6.65 billion.”

“These sectors are expected to receive a boost to enhance the overall well-being and development of the region,” it said.

The other agencies in the top 10 budgeted offices were the following: Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) P4,831,206,302; Office of the Chief Minister (OCM) P3,884,118,344; Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) P3,702,389,285; Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG) P2,359,893,235; Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (Mafar) P1,913,541,274; Ministry of Human Settlements and Development (MHSD) P1,132,845,944; and Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy (Menre) P834,206,301.

Minister Ubaida Pacasem of Finance, Budget, and Management said the budget would be funded from the P70.5 billion from the Annual Block Grant as outlined in the 2024 National Expenditure Program; P5.08 billion from shares in national taxes collected within the BARMM as provided in the National Expediture Program; P5 billion for the Special Development Fund; P471 million from the projected regional taxes; and P17.3 billion from the declared savings from prior years.

Meanwhile, in another swift move to get hold of unused funds from this year’s appropriation and from the national government’s Special Development Fund (SDF), the BTA or its parliament approved Bill Nos. 265 and 266, which granted the Bangsamoro government “an extension for the utilization of the 2023 budget and until December 2024.”

Government Bill No. 265, which received a 46-1-1 vote, ensures the continued validity of the Special Development Fund for 2020–2023.

The BARMM did not say how much was unspent or unused from both funds, but it disclosed that “as stated in the Bangsamoro Organic Law, the national government will grant the Bangsamoro government an SDF of P50 billion over a 10-year period for the rebuilding, rehabilitation, and development of its conflict-affected communities in the region.”

The information office said the bill “emphasizes that all appropriations will be available for release and obligation until December 31, 2024, and available for disbursement until fully expended.”

Unspent and undisbursed funds will be reverted to the Bangsamoro Treasury and allocated to the Special Fund for reappropriation.