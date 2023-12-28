AFP-EastMinCom probes truck ramming incident in Davao City

DAVAO CITY—The Armed Forces of the Philippines-Eastern Mindanao Command (AFP-EastMinCom) ordered a thorough investigation into the ramming of its personnel truck into a public market here on Christmas Eve that killed two market-goers and injured three others.

Lt. Gen. Greg T. Almerol, commander of EastMinCom directed the Joint Task Force (JTF) Haribon to instruct its special unit here, the Task Force Davao, to probe the incident at the Bangkerohan Market.

A KM450 personnel truck rammed into the packed market area at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 24.

Killed were Jamie Lopez Cole, 63 and Rocel Luna Haspe, 34, who was waiting for a ride when the truck drove into their direction.

A 44-year-old suspect identified as a certain Crenenandy Cadiente was arrested.

Two motorcycles and a parked car were damaged in the incident.

Initial police reports said the Army truck unloaded a group of soldiers in the market area for security duties and it was parked temporarily along Magallanes Street by its driver, Private First Class Patrick Saguin Trumata, for personal necessity.

The investigation would delve into the circumstance why Cadiente, a civilian, was able to board and drove the vehicle that eventually rammed into the crowd.

The injured were brought to the Southern Philippines Medical Center for treatment, while Cadiente was sent for mental health assessment.

Almerol assured the public and the families of the victims for a speedy probe and promised to provide appropriate action.

“While this incident is isolated, it is unfortunate that it happened while we are preparing for a festive celebration of Christmas. We extend our condolences to families of the victims. Be assured that we will not rest until you get the justice deserved by your loved ones,” he said.