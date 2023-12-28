7 Pinoy tourists in ravine mishap discharged from hospital–MECO

THE seven Filipinos who fell into a 30-meter ravine in central Taiwan in a freak Christmas Eve vehicular accident have all been discharged from the hospital, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) said.

Reports reaching former Labor chief now MECO chairman and resident representative Silvestre H. Bello III, said two of the Filipino casualties are factory workers in Taiwan, two are teachers from Vietnam, while three are tourists from the Philippines.

They were identified as:

Fidel Racho Bugarin, male, 31

Georgette Azada, female, 30

Claire Almediere Azada, female, 26

Marphie Yusuke Santos Tabata, male, 34

Ralph Roland Gibas Banaag, male, 32

Maribel Yagui Javier, female, 36

Diane Mercado Drio, female, 31

According to the reports received by MECO, the Filipinos have engaged the services of a tour operator in Taiwan that would bring them to the Hehuan Mountain in the Congaing area of Ren’ai Township, Nantou County.

Around 5 p.m. on December 24, the van carrying the Filipino tourists fell down a slope about 30 meters deep at 15.8 kilometers of Route 14A in Ren’ai Township.

The Taiwanese driver on the van was driving through “sharp bend” of the road and “lost control.” The reason for the accident is still unknown.

Police, firefighters and rescue workers rushed to the scene and rescued the Filipinos and Taiwanese driver.

The Azada sisters—Claire and Georgette—both sustained injuries in their right arms. Bugarin dislocated his right arm, and Tabata needed to undergo surgery for arm fracture, too. Banaag had bruises on both legs, while Drio had face contusion. Only Javier did not suffer from any injury.

Bello told the BusinessMirror that the tour operator will shoulder the medical and other related expenses of the Filipino tourists.

“MECO will provide further assistance when necessary,” he assured.