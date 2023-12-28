44 PHL swimmers vie in Asian championships

THE Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) will field 44 swimmers—22 boys and 22 girls—all of whom are qualified to compete in the 11th Asian Age Group Aquatics Championships set February 26 to March 9 at the New Clark Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

PAI secretary-general Batangas First District Rep. Eric Buhain said the swimmers earned World Aquatics qualifying points from the national tryouts last October at the Teofilo Yldefonso swimming pool at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

Around 2,000 young swimmers from 45 countries across Asia are expected to participate in the championships that were originally scheduled this December.

Each country can only field a maximum of 44 swimmers.

“In addition to our formal request to the World Aquatics to recognize this championships as an official qualifying competition for the 2024 Paris Olympics, we anticipate a fierce and spirited competition among the 45 participating countries of Asia Aquatics,” said Buhain, a two-time Olympian and Philippine Sports Hall-of-Famer.

The women’s 18-over squad includes world championships veteran and Southeast Asian Games medalists Chloe Isleta of One Ilocos Sur and Xiandi Chua of TopSwim Club—they qualified for the 200-meter individual medley and 50m freestyle with 762 and 749 World Aquatics points, respectively.

Joining them are Thanya Dela Cruz of Ayala Harpoons (50m breast, 31.83), Erin Castrillo of Rising Atlantis (50m back, 30.80), Alyssa Ng of Waver Runners (50m breast, 33.97) and 2023 Philippine National Games six gold medal winner and University Athletic Association of the Phiolippines Most Outstanding Athlete Quendy Fernandez of Palawan Swim Club (100m back, 1:05.49).

The men’s 18-above squad is composed of Joshua Gabriel Ang of Golden Sea Eagles (100m fly, 54.63), Jemmuel Booh De Leon of Aklan Swimming Club (50m fly, 25.00), Raymund Vera Paloma of Nautilus (400m free, 4:07.61), Rian Marco Tirol (50m breast, 29.49) and brothers Miguel (100m free, 51.79) and Rafael Barreto (100m fly, 55.44) of Ayala Harpoons.

Qualified for the Boys 15-17 class are Albert Jose Amaro of San Beda (50m fly, 25.67), Evo Nicolai Enot of Ayala Harpoons (100m free, 54.10), Peter Cyrus Dean of Killerwhale Elite (50m back, 27.47), Paulo Miguel Labanon of Rasa Wavemaker (200m free, 1:59.58), Aaron Gordoncillo of NOBD Swimmers (50m breast, 30.53), Zayden Ramos of Behrouz Elite (50m free, 24.76), Huge Antonio Parto of Behrouz Elite (100m fly, 58.55), and Jaime Uandorr Maniago of Waverunners (50m breast, 31.15 n).

World Junior Championships campaigner Heather White and Jasmine Mojdeh, teammates from Behrouz Elite, lead the Girls 15-17 group. They will compete in the 50m free (26.47) and 200m fly (2:18.50). Also make it are Qatar-based Arabella Taguinota, (100m breast, 1:12.82), Trixie Ortiguerra of Tarlac Mako Shark (50m back, 31.20), Cy D Delos Santos of Marikina Poseidon (50 breast, 33.95), Patricia Mae Cantor of Ilustre East Aquatics (100m fly, 1:04.84), FJ Catherine Cruz of Mabalacat City Race (50m back, 26.19), and Kacie Gabrielle Tionko of Salabides Swim Sting (100m free, 1:01.07).

The Boys 12-14 group composed of National Junior record holder Jamesray Ajido of QC Buccaneers (100m fly, 57.12), Rodevic Gonzalvo of Green Blasters(100m fly, 1:01.27), Aishel Evangelista of Beta Swim Club (400m free, 4:26.00), Ashton Clyde Jose of Leviathan Swim (200m breast, 2:34.90), Jet Daryl Berueda of Daxx Swim Club (100m free, 57.75), Rio Coliyat of Aqua Sonics (200m breast, 2:36.63), Elijah Ebayan of South Warriors Swim (50m fly, 27.81), Sebastian Marcelo of Barracuda (50m breast, 32.69).

Competing in the Girls 12-14 group are Raina Coleman of Dax Swim (100m breast, 1:16.90), Kyla Loise Bulaga of La Union BullShark ( 100m fly, 1:07.04), Nuche Veronica Ibit of Aklan Swim Team (50m free, 28.63), Liv Abigail Florendo of Ilocos Sur Aqua (200m free, 2:17.06), Paulene Obebe of Aqua Sprint (50m free, 28.86), Krystal Ava David of Golden Sea Eagles (200m breast, 2:50.48), Kaisha Blair Asturiano of Flying Lampasot (100m free, 1:03.66) and Jemeina Pagaran of Otters Swimming (50m back, 33.28).