What would it take to make first year of MIF successful? A visionary board

TO be successful, the first year of the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) will have to be spent on forming a “visionary board,” according to former Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Romulo L. Neri.

Neri told BusinessMirror that this would have to be done while ensuring “strong financial rigor” and “intellectual discipline” to make good judgments on where to invest.

Part of these efforts, Neri said, is to form a “dedicated professional staff” that will include the best financial minds in the Philippines.

However, the challenges faced by the country’s first sovereign wealth fund are not only focused on tapping the best minds but also securing financial resources.

To Neri, the P75 billion worth of capital from the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and LandBank of the Philippines (LBP) is insufficient to make an impact.

“The P75 billion from DBP and Land Bank is too small for MIF to make any significant impact. It should aim for at least P1 trillion,” Neri said in an email to this newspaper.

To raise this capital, Neri recommended the sale of government assets such as the 350-hectare Bilibid property in Muntinlupa and the 650-hectare land on which the Ninoy Aquino International Airport sits.

When the jail becomes vacant, the facilities can be transferred and the land can be sold, Neri said, while “the 650- hectare NAIA land” is estimated to be worth P1.5 trillion.

Once the additional funds have been secured, the government can invest in projects leading to high financial and socioeconomic returns.

Some of these projects include the Cavite to Bataan expressway, the NLEX East to connect San Jose del Monte to Nueva Ecija, and the Laguna lakeshore highway with some reclamation components.

Neri said the investments could also include the development of Laguna Lake water to supply the needs of fast-growing areas like Cavite and Laguna and the Sangley airport, which could free up NAIA. Freeing up NAIA land, Neri said, could allow the national government to unlock immense value.

The former Chief Economist of the country also recommended the development of a “new” Baguio in Mount Irid on the border of Rizal and Quezon provinces. This will lead to the development of the Eastern Luzon corridor towards the Pacific Ocean.

Neri also cited as potential investments the development of upland areas with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) engineering brigades to create new agroforestry areas and help finance military retirement needs.

“Of course, (these) should be subject to proper socioeconomic and financial analysis to ensure viability and returns,” Neri told BusinessMirror.