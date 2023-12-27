Unitized sub-funds for 4 key pillars eyed in bid to ‘double’ Maharlika

MAHARLIKA means royalty. And it could also mean free, or free men.But for the Philippines, the definition of Maharlika is taking on a new phase. Is it a sovereign wealth fund? Investment fund? Development fund? Regardless, it all boils down to one: a fund.

The Marcos Jr. administration pushed for the establishment of the nation’s first-ever sovereign wealth fund in its bid to expand the state’s revenue sources.

The administration’s plan was met with tremendous opposition as it came at a time when the state is suffering from a budget deficit amid ballooning outstanding debt obligations.

The economic managers, led by Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno, remained adamant, however: the creation of a sovereign fund would help the country meet its infrastructure goals and generate additional income for the state.

And so, on July 18, it became a reality. Marcos signed into law Republic Act 11954, creating the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), just seven months since the idea of such was floated by the administration.

Searching for Employee No. 1

A LITTLE over a month later, the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the MIF came to light. It all signalled the search for Employee Number 1: the President and Chief Executive Officer (PCEO) of the Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC), the state entity that would oversee the MIF.

Months later, the administration faced a hiccup in hiring Employee Number 1. There was a “flaw” in the IRR. This flaw, pundits noted, was fundamental in the sense that it involved the appointing powers of the President in picking the very first MIC PCEO.

“Hindi nakita ni Presidente sa listahan ang pangalan na gusto niya makita. Natrigger iyong suspension ng IRR dahil wala sa listahan ang gusto ni [President]. Iyon lang iyon,” Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda, one of the principal authors of MIF, earlier explained.

“The key issue is simple: the IRR appears to have limited the President’s options [in appointing the MIC officials] only to those who have submitted applications,” he added.

The MIF’s IRR was suspended in mid-October. The technical working group (TWG) involved in drafting the IRR went back to the drawing board. The IRR was revised and subsequently approved by Marcos in November.

The changes? The revised rules now allow the President to reject shortlisted candidates submitted to him. More so, the requirement of holding an advanced degree for key MIC officials, including the PCEO, was removed.

The updated rules also included changes in the composition of the audit committee, removing the sitting MIC directors as members of the same committee to prevent conflicts of interest.

The revised MIF IRR was published on November 12. A day after, the first-ever PCEO of the MIC was revealed.

Mr. Employee No. 1

IT was Rafael D. Consing Jr. And as Consing, himself, revealed, he indeed applied for the job.

In fact, he learned about his appointment through the news.

Prior to his landmark appointment, Consing joined the Marcos Jr. administration at the start of this year as the Executive Director of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Investment and Economic Affairs.

It was the first time that Consing held a government post after being in the private sector for over three decades.

And it is this private sector experience, which Consing notes as “three decades of preparation,” as his competitive edge against the others who applied for the PCEO position.

“That is probably where the difference was compared to what others would have done. Perhaps, those who got [advanced degree] diplomas or MBAs…I don’t think they would have achieved the same thing,” he said in a recent interview with CNN Philippines.

“Look at my experience. I think first and foremost they will see that I have added significant value to the companies I have worked for. And I intend to do the same for Maharlika [Investment Corp.],” Consing, who doesn’t hold any Master’s degree, added.

Prior to joining the government, Consing worked for nearly 16 years at the International Container Terminal Services Inc. where he became a Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

He worked for eight years as Managing Director of the AP Financing Solutions Group at HSBC and four years as Vice President for Corporate Finance of Bankers Trust Company.

He also served as Vice President and Treasurer of Aboitiz & Co. Inc for two years and as Vice President for Fixed Income and Capital Markets for Multinational Investment Bancorporation for four years.

Consing points out that experience weighs more than earning an advanced degree.

“It’s time to give back. The country has been very good to us, to my family. So I would want to do it when I still have the energy. I can really add value at a time where I think my career is at the peak and I feel that now is the right time,” he responded when asked why he applied for the MIC PCEO job.

Consing is MIC’s employee number one. The state agency is still looking for the subsequent employees, with them being the sitting board members of the MIC Board of Directors. MIC does not even have an office yet. But Consing has been vocal about one thing so far: the four pillars he envisions that the MIC would embrace once it operationalizes before the end of the year or early next year.

The four pillars

CONSING identified four critical pillars for the MIF to make a difference in the country’s growth and development: tourism infrastructure, agro-forestry industrial urbanism, digital infrastructure, and energy security.

“This suggests that the MIF will make investment decisions that are not only financially sound, but also beneficial to the environment and society as a whole,” Consing explained.

For one, Consing revealed that the MIC plans to oversee idle lands owned by the government and redevelop them to create what he calls “mega economic zones.”

These mega eco-zones would then be pitched to foreign investors where farming and processing can rise together. These mega eco-zones, Consing argued, would help lift farmers out of poverty and “strengthen” the middle class.

“All parts of the ecosystem will be together to make it more efficient, to reduce costs of logistics. Alongside of which we will engage in restorative forestry, and once you have that, you not only improve climate but also generate carbon credits that you can sell and create more capital to further develop the ecozone,” he said.

These mega eco-zones would also aid in decongesting urban centers as townships would be created inside it with Filipinos being able to lease land at affordable rates and create their own houses, Consing adds.

“We really want to reduce the costs of living for them. There is no need for them to acquire the land. They can use whatever money they have to build their own homes. They can enter into long-term leases with the government for the land,” he says.

Doubling the fund

CONSING has also unveiled his goal to double the MIF to P250 billion in the next two or three years. At present, the current fund stands at P75 billion, which would eventually increase to P125 billion once further government contributions come in.

Consing says he aims to do this by attracting both offshore and onshore investments to the fund.

Consing explained that he has identified two approaches to double the MIF: sectoral and tactical. He likens the idea to the Unit Investment Trust Fund (UITF) of banks wherein the MIC would create “unitized” sub-funds targeted to the identified four pillars.

“Think of [UITF] except it is in sectoral. Hence, we can create an MIF for infrastructure, an MIF for energy,” he said.

These unitized sub-funds would then be offered to both institutional and retail investors, he added.

Diokno has pointed out that doubling the MIF would be “very doable.” The MIC can do this, Diokno argued, by enticing foreign and domestic investors to the fund.

The economic managers have been including the MIF in their various economic briefings and roadshows both locally and abroad to entice investors to the fund.

Consing has also disclosed that the MIC would conduct an investor roadshow next year.

“The MIC and the MIF aim to execute and sustain high-impact infrastructure and development projects, ease fiscal constraints, and maximize expected returns for our country’s investments,” the economic managers earlier said.

“By providing an alternative source to public infrastructure spending, there would be a bigger budgetary allowance for other priority expenditures,” they added.

But what is it again?

If Consing is to be asked, the MIF at its current state is a national development fund. It shall stay that way in the next five to seven years.

It means that the MIC would focus on investing the MIF domestically in the medium-term while hiking the fund altogether.

Once the fund generates excess income, then it would venture to investing offshore, becoming what others are “accustomed to” as a sovereign wealth fund, Consing explains.

Only time will tell if this “new definition” of Maharlika would also mean “royalty” and “free” men.

“Maharlika is here. We cannot change that. You cannot change me. You need to give it a chance. This will be a paradigm shift in terms of the urban and agricultural landscape. It will allow us to deliver energy security to the country and change rural areas with digital infrastructure. We [will] enhance our tourism potential by infrastructure investments,” Consing says.

“I say: give it a chance. One day you will see how great a decision it is,” Consing adds.