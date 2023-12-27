The Bureau of Customs and BIR need to monitor vape products

The Bureau of Customs and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) need to get their act together to pursue cases of smuggling that deprive the government of funds for its social services. This is especially true for sin products, which are being taxed at higher rates to raise money to fund hospitals and other agencies.

One notable area of concern where the revenue agencies need to train their sights on is the e-cigarettes or vape products that have literally taken the millennials by storm. It is not unusual to see many individuals surreptitiously puffing vape products conspicuously tied from lanyards during social events such as Christmas parties.

The need to further look into the case of smuggled vape products had been raised by no less than House Ways and Committee Chairman Albay Congressman Joey Sarte Salceda, who initiated a committee hearing following the raid on a warehouse in Valenzuela City that uncovered smuggled vape products with the label Flava.

On October 26, the Bureau of Customs raided a warehouse in the Bagong Filipino Industrial compound along M. Gregorio St. in Barangay Canumay West on a tip that it stored voluminous illegally imported e-cigarettes or vape products without the proper payment of duties and taxes. In short, the products were smuggled into the country, depriving the government of revenues.

Reports revealed that the raid, made on a Letter of Authority from Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio that was implemented by Verne Enciso of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, led to the confiscation of an estimated P1.428 billion worth of suspected smuggled electronic cigarettes.

In the second House committee hearing a fortnight ago, it was established that the confiscated goods may have also been mislabeled, which means that the correct payment of duties and taxes were not made.

Congressman Salceda cited that the smuggling of vape products deprived the government of more than P700 million in taxes that would have gone to the social service projects of the government. He said that “80 percent of revenues from vape sin taxes are spent towards universal health care and government hospitals.”

Salceda also raised the issue that “aside from the health impacts of smoking vape, tax evasion in this product is stealing from our hospitals and our sick.” For him, the evaded excise taxes for P728 million from the raided and confiscated e-cigarettes could have covered a significant part of the P10 billion budget cut for the Department of Health (DOH) for 2024.

What were deprived were reduced funding for National Laboratories for the Lung Center of the Philippines, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Children’s Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, existing rural health units, and the construction of new superhealth centers and rural health units.

Thus, it is important for the BIR and BoC to monitor the entry of vape products to ensure that they pay the correct duties and taxes. This is what Salceda stressed since he asked the Department of Finance and the BIR to come up with strategies to curb illicit trade in electronic cigarettes. For one, any misdeclaration of vape items lead to the incorrect assessment of taxes.

In the November and December hearings of the House Ways and Means Committee, it was found out that there was a mislabeling in the declaration for the items that were confiscated. The confiscated items were apparently declared as freebase nicotine and not nicotine salt, which has a higher tax assessment as the number of puffs per 10ml is increased with the latter.

It is thus important for the government to monitor the entry of vape products especially with the take-up by millennials of this sin product that poses health challenges to the puffers. Actually, the BIR and the BoC can ask other government agencies to be their partners in curbing smuggling or illicit trades.

Both revenue generating agencies can ask DTI to inspect retail outlets for vape to determine the labels made and prevent its sale to minors, for instance, and the Securities and Exchange Commission for a perusal of the filed reports from companies. Even the LGUs can be incorporated in the effort to further help the government in its anti-smuggling campaign.