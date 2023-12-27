Telcos’ challenge in ‘24: Push drive for better ‘SIM reg’ law enforcement

THE Philippines is a country where mobile technology is deeply embedded into daily life—from booking a ride to or from work, ordering food delivery via digital platforms, communicating with one another, to paying bills.

As the use of mobile phones has become an integral part of the lifestyle of Filipinos, bad actors have become persistent in using mobile-based schemes to scam people.

This forced the government to pass in December 2022 the SIM Registration Act, a measure that aims to enhance security and accountability in the telecommunications sector by mandating the registration of SIM cards to specific individuals.

However, as scams continue to evolve, it’s crucial for the sector to examine the major challenges faced in implementing the act and the strategies employed to combat these fraudulent activities.

Identification conundrum

A YEAR has passed since the law was enacted and the sector has yet to fully refine the processes.

In fact, one of the primary challenges in implementing the SIM Registration Act has been the effective verification of identification submitted by subscribers.

Without a uniform and reliable government database for cross-referencing the submitted information and identification documents, validation becomes a daunting task.

The law, designed to facilitate maximum inclusivity by allowing a wide range of government-issued identification cards for SIM registration, has unintentionally complicated the validation process, opening the door for unscrupulous individuals to exploit the system.

National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) Deputy Commissioner Jon Paulo Salvahan and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Assistant Secretary Renato Paraiso Jr. acknowledged this issue, admitting that “inadequate verification” is one of the “major challenges” in implementing the law.

“Without a uniform and reliable government database with which to cross-reference the submitted information and identification documents by the subscribers, validation of these data proves to be a very challenging endeavor. The long and non-exclusive list of government-issued identification cards allowed for SIM registration, which is really designed to facilitate and maximize registration, spawned an unintended consequence of making the validation process more challenging. The relatively easy process of registering SIMs aimed at maximum inclusivity, is being taken advantage of by unscrupulous individuals,” Salvahan said.

Paraiso also lamented that while substantial endeavors have been undertaken to uphold consumer protection, telecommunications companies perceive the mandate for government-issued identification in the course of ongoing SIM registration as a formidable challenge.

In fact, numerous instances have arisen wherein system vulnerabilities facilitated the successful registration of fraudulent or counterfeit ID cards.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) successfully completed a SIM card registration using an ID featuring cartoon character Bart Simpson as the depicted individual. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) also presented evidence to a recent hearing led by the Senate Public Services Committee, illustrating the registration of a SIM card with an ID displaying an image of a monkey.

Paraiso added that the use of barangay-issued IDs is more susceptible to fraudulent activities.

“It is common knowledge that, with the right amount of persuasion, some barangay officials are quick to issue identification or residency certificates. Additionally, if any of the government-issued IDs is presented, should it be taken at its face value and therefore considered fully compliant with the identification requirement?” he asked.

Other issues on the implementation of the law include the use of pre-registered SIM cards for scams as well as the proliferation of mules, or individuals who proactively sold their identification or registered SIM cards to bad actors.

“This has been one of the major concerns for law enforcement agencies since there are reports of organized crime groups/syndicates that possess multiple pre-registered SIM cards for scamming subscribers,” Paraiso lamented.

Evolving scams

THE implementation of the SIM Registration Act had a notable impact on the landscape of mobile scams in the Philippines.

According to data from the Consumer Welfare and Protection Division (CWPD) of the NTC, during the SIM Registration period from January to July 2023, a total of 21,955 text scam complaints were received.

However, from August to November 2023, after the registration period ended, the NTC received only 8,184 complaints, representing a 63-percent decline.

Despite the decline in complaints after registration, the figures suggest that scams remain a persistent issue.

In fact, Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) Director Alvin Navarro noted that bad actors have now changed their tactics from SMS-based scams to more digital means.

“True to the nature of the scammers, they tried to be a step ahead of the law and the law enforcers. What they did was to automate and use AI to register and mask numbers,” he said.

Scammers, he said, would grab an image from the internet and then through AI, they would change the body parts—the hair, ears, eyes, eyebrows, nose—and make it appear that that image is the image of another person altogether.

Navarro calls these as “burner identities,” that “once they’re done with it they can dispose of it. “

These bad actors have also turned to over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber, and Messenger to implement their new scams. They even use foreign numbers to send scam messages to victims.

This reporter recently received phishing messages from foreign numbers, some offering “jobs” while others messaging about fake parcel deliveries.

“We don’t have jurisdiction over those OTTs,” Navarro admitted. “In fact, for the law enforcement’s part, that’s one area that we intend to talk to the messaging platform providers and operators. We are on that track to plug that hole or address that gap.”

Addressing fraud

TO combat fraudulent registrations and exploitation of the law, the NTC issued an order directing public telecommunication entities (PTEs) to employ advanced technologies like live selfies and prohibited the use of stock photos during SIM registration.

According to Salvahan, these measures aim to enhance the verification process and deter individuals from using fake or misleading identification.

“Furthermore, the Commission is closely coordinating with law enforcement agencies in order to report and possibly prosecute the perpetrators of alleged fraudulent registrations,” he said.

Paraiso noted that the DICT has also implemented several initiatives to support the industry’s strategies in combating fraud, including regular audits and evaluations on prevailing procedures and mounting public awareness campaigns.

It has also “instituted training programs and initiatives for stakeholders engaged in the registration process.”

“These efforts are designed to equip participants with the requisite knowledge and skills necessary to discern and thwart fraudulent activities effectively,” he said.

Furthermore, the NTC has established its own reporting mechanism to facilitate reporting of text scams through the NTC Hotline 1682, a 24/7 facility. The said hotline is in addition to the previously existing mechanism of NTC through email and website reporting.

Telcos such as Globe Telecom Inc. and Smart Communications Inc. have also set up their own reporting mechanisms, as part of the law’s requirements.

But for Salvahan, “public participation is key to reducing the incidents of text scams and other fraudulent activities.”

“Aside from inculcating awareness, the mobile numbers associated with illegal activities are slowly being weeded out of the PTEs’ respective SIM Registers. Coupled with reforms in the SIM Registration process, the NTC is confident that subscriber data in the SIM Registers will ultimately become more and more credible and dependable,” he said.

Close collaboration to combat cons

COLLABORATION between the NTC and telecommunication companies is vital to ensure compliance with regulations and enhance the effectiveness of scam prevention measures.

According to Paraiso, to address the concern of fraudulent identity use, the government convened a Technical Working Group (TWG) to deliberate on the post-registration validation mechanism. This mechanism had already been discussed and agreed upon during the drafting of the IRR.

“We have provided regulators suggestions and inputs for issuances to further improve the implementation of SIM registration and provided information required by law enforcement agencies in accordance with the procedures prescribed by law,” Globe Telecom Inc. Chief Information and Security Officer Anton Bonifacio noted.

Smart Communications Inc. VP and Head of Regulatory Affairs Roy Ibay added that Smart is in talks with the DICT for the integration of its eKYC platform to help Smart validate the identity of registrants.

“With these measures, scammers won’t be able to mass register SIMs and use fake identities and documents for scamming, spamming, etc. thereby reducing the risk of fraudulent activities and ensuring that telecommunication services are used responsibly,” he said.

Paraiso explained that the this service entails a “rapid and secure digital procedure enabling organizations to remotely authenticate a customer’s identity, obviating the need for physical documentation or in-person engagement.”

However, the DICT is also “considering the potential adoption of Estonia’s advanced identification card system.”

“This sophisticated system affords digital accessibility to all of Estonia’s secure electronic services and serves as a validated proof of identity within electronic environments. The possible integration of such a system into the national framework holds the promise of fortifying the Philippines’ SIM card registration processes while concurrently enhancing the overall security and verification of individual identities therein,” he said.

Aside from beefing up the registration process and the post-registration verification, both Globe and Smart are investing heavily in cybersecurity measures to combat fraud, employing “new technologies” to arrest scams more effectively.

“Globe is currently trying out new technologies to enhance its SIM Registration platform to improve its capability to validate photo ID submissions,” Bonifacio said.

Ibay explained that Smart is in the process of building/developing the technical solutions needed to implement the improvements in the SIM registration processes including enhanced verification mechanisms.

“We are committed to deliver said enhancements on December 18 pursuant to NTC’s memo,” he said.

Both telcos are implementing “proactive blocking” of peer-to-peer SMS messages that contain links or those that try to access malicious domains. They have also launched their own education campaign and are working with law enforcement to complement antifraud initiatives.

Not a domestic concern

SALVAHAN noted that mobile-based scams is “not a domestic concern.”

“Scamming and commission of fraud through the use of mobile services is not only a domestic concern. The NTC is currently and consistently participating in international dialogues and conventions which aim to combat and eradicate mobile scams,” he said.

These initiatives seek to establish cross-border guidelines and regulations to prevent, detect, and capture scam perpetrators. Learning from the experiences of other countries, the NTC is focusing on streamlining its resources and capacitating its personnel to anticipate and counter evolving scam tactics, Salvahan added.

Navarro added that the CICC participated in the first-ever Anti-Scam Summit Asia (ASAS) in Taiwan to strengthen international cooperation.

“The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime is sponsoring a negotiation for a comprehensive convention pertaining to combating cybercrimes or criminal use of ICT. We have been participating in that negotiation and this is actually an improvement on the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime of the European Union. This time, led by UN ODC, the number of countries taking part is much bigger,” he said.

The CICC director added that the Philippines has initiated bilateral talks with “about 100” different countries “so that if there are specific concerns, with regard to bilateral cooperation, we can easily reach out to them.”

Is it effective?

THE effectiveness of the SIM Registration Act in curbing cybercrime, especially scams and smishing, has been a topic of debate. Some groups have alleged that the measure only makes it easier for the government to infringe on the right of individuals to privacy.

But for Navarro, the measure is fundamental. “Many alleged that it can be a failure. We are confident that this is needed. Of course there are instances that the measure may not be perfect. But this is a fundamental need. If there are gaps, through issuances, that can be filled,” he said.

And while it is helpful for law enforcers, the law has to be complemented with the “strengthening of cyber defenses.”

Navarro added that there is need for more legislation that will complement the SIM Registration Law in combating fraud.

He said President Marcos should seriously look into the proposed Cybersecurity Act, Anti-Mule Act, and Online Site Blocking Law, as these initiatives aim to enhance cybersecurity and deter cybercriminals.