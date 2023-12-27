SRA seeks sugar quota export allocation from US amid drop in domestic demand

The Philippines is seeking a sugar quota allocation from the United States to lift local mill-gate prices by siphoning off some of its sugar supply amid a drop in the domestic demand.

Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) Administrator and CEO Pablo Luis Azcona said he has written to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to express the country’s intent to export some volume of raw sugar to the US.

“I presented this to [Agriculture] Secretary [Francisco P. Tiu] Laurel [Jr.] and at the same time I wrote to the USDA to reconsider if we will be allowed to export,” Azcona told reporters recently.

Azcona explained that certain quarters in the sugar industry, particularly some traders, producers and millers, were the ones responsible with the idea of shipping raw sugar to the US.

Azcona disclosed that the ones volunteering to export sugar to the US market could ship between 30,000 metric tons (MT) and 60,000 MT. He added that the SRA is engaging with six to eight traders and millers to service the US market.

“This was brought about po kasi meron tayong mga trader and producer and miller, who have volunteered to serve part or if not whole yung US market. So, this is voluntary. Sila po yung nag-usap sa amin,” he said.

Nonetheless, Azcona allayed concerns that sugarcane farmers may lose a profit since US market prices are a “bit cheaper” than domestic prices.

“The problem is usually the US market is a bit cheaper than domestic. So, farmers do not want allocation for the US because it is cheaper than domestic,” he said.

“But what we are going to do, anyway since it is voluntary, the traders and exporters volunteered, the farmers will not be affected,” he added.

The SRA chief explained that the domestic sugar categorized as “B” sugar held by the ones volunteering to export to the US would be converted to “A” sugar or raw sugar allocated for export to the US market.

Azcona said they are awaiting response from the USDA if the Philippines would get a raw sugar allocation to enable the country’s exports to the US market.

The SRA board will issue the corresponding Sugar Order to reallocate the country’s raw sugar stocks and set aside some volume for the US market.

“We are in the planning stage. We are discussing the mechanics and everything. So this will be discussed at the SRA Board and then we will decide and issue the appropriate Sugar Order,” Azcona said.

The US has been one of if not the largest trade partner of the Philippines in terms of sugar trade. The Philippines receives an annual tariff-rate quota allocation for the export of raw sugar to the US.

Exporting under the tariff-rate quota system benefits the Philippines as it exports raw sugar at a lower tariff rate.

For the Fiscal Year 2024 (October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024), the Philippines received the third highest quota allocation at 145,235 MT raw value. However, last month, the US Trade Representative reallocated the unused raw sugar allocation of countries.

The Philippines has not been exporting raw sugar to the US in the past two full fiscal years due to local supply issues with the state prioritizing the domestic market.

At the start of the crop year 2023-2024 last September 1, the SRA Board decided to allocate all the country’s raw sugar output for the domestic market.

As of December 3, the country’s raw sugar withdrawals, which the state uses to approximate the country’s demand, declined by 23.07 percent year-on-year to 354,508 MT from 460,846 MT.

Total physical raw sugar stock remained adequate at 305,698.09 MT, about 41 percent higher than last year’s 217,445.48 MT when the country suffered tightness in stocks due to a confluence of events such as anemic production and delayed imports.