Seizing the opportunity to seek rice alternatives

White corn is widely consumed in parts of the Visayas, where it is considered a staple. It is sometimes mixed with rice or consumed on its own. The grain is considered a suitable substitute for those who are looking for a healthier alternative to white rice, which most Filipinos prefer.

The high cost of producing rice, the impact of climate change and recent geopolitical developments have prompted policymakers in rice-eating nations to look at feasible initiatives that would shield their countries from volatility in commodity prices. For one, fertilizer remains expensive due to the conflict in Eastern Europe, which has been raging for nearly two years. Also, countries that used to be known as reliable sources of food items such as rice have limited shipments as they prioritize the food needs of their citizens.

Our policymakers have long known the difficulties of meeting all the rice requirements of the country. Yet, despite the problems that have piled up and have gone unresolved, and the rise of new challenges that exacerbated these problems, they continued to insist on encouraging the consumption of white rice. They did so by their lackadaisical promotion of alternatives, such as brown rice despite its health benefits, and their seeming refusal to push for the production of other crops such as vegetables.

There were also half-hearted attempts to promote the rice-corn or RiCor a few years back, which some experts and scientists hailed as a possible way of significantly reducing rice imports. However, despite the possibilities it offered, RiCor had been relegated to the backburner and was almost forgotten. This may be due to the rice trade liberalization law, which initially resulted in lower rice prices as more imports entered the Philippines for as long as traders could shoulder the tariffs and the shipping costs.

This low price regime, however, did not last, and Filipinos once again had to pay more for their rice. Various factors, including the war in Ukraine and the export ban imposed by New Delhi, had conspired to make rice less affordable during the lean months. The threat of El Niño could further cause international prices to accelerate. (See, “Rice prices scale fresh 15-year high as supply risks linger,” BusinessMirror, December 25, 2023).

It would be difficult for the government to wean Filipinos from rice at this time, given the fact that it remains as the cheapest source of protein. However, the earnest search for and promotion of viable alternatives to it must begin now. Filipinos must be encouraged to consume these alternatives by making them more affordable and filling at the same time.

As it is, everything is becoming more expensive because more and more people are now competing for shrinking natural resources, such as freshwater. Exporting countries have also shown time and again that they will not hesitate imposing restrictions and upending global food trade to secure their own food supply. Food-importing nations like the Philippines must take decisive steps that will enable them to cope with the disruptions that will surely become more frequent.