SEC’s Aquino named outstanding professional of the year by PRC

SECURITIES and Exchange Commission chairman Emilio B. Aquino received the Outstanding Professional of the Year Award from the Professional Regulation Commission, in recognition of his contributions in the field of accountancy.

The PRC hands the award to professionals who have demonstrated exceptional achievements, service, and contributions in their respective fields of specialty.

Aquino was also recognized as one of the top five Nominees for the Eric Nubla Excellence Award, an honor given to professionals who surpassed the qualification standards based on the criteria set forth to be an outstanding professional.

“This award is an affirmation of the hard work that we have put in in 2023, letting us at the SEC know that we are headed toward the right direction in achieving the SuperVision that we have crafted for the SEC when I took over in 2018,” Aquino said.

“I humbly thank the PRC for this award, and also recognize the efforts of the hardworking men and women of the SEC for their commitment to pursuing the commission’s mandate as business and investor champion,” he said. Aquino is the first CPA-lawyer to be named chairperson of the SEC, following his appointment in 2018. He is a home-grown talent of the SEC, having made his start through an entry-level lawyer position and rising to the ranks, from director to commissioner until he was appointed to the top post.

Under his leadership, the SEC recorded the longest streak of unqualified opinions from the Commission on Audit, from 2018 to 2022. The SEC was also awarded the Association of Government Accountants of the Philippines Outstanding Accounting Office Award, based on a nomination from COA in 2021.

Aquino’s term has also seen the release of the first SEC Oversight Assurance Review Public Inspection Report, which summarizes the observations on audit quality from the agency’s SOAR Inspection Program. The initiative emphasized the importance of high quality and credible reporting in financial statements of covered corporations.

While pushing for the advancement of the accountancy profession as SEC chairperson, Aquino also advocated for digital transformation in improving the ease of doing business in the country.