PHL eyes complementing China’s production facilities

FUJIAN, China—The Philippines, with its access to much of the world as a result of trade agreements and stable ties with leading Western economies, aspires to complement economic powerhouse China’s production facilities, according to an official of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“Our aspiration also is to complement Chinese production facilities. Because the Philippines has access to the rest of the world because of [Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership] RCEP, because of our economic partnership agreements, because of our stable relationships with the US, with EU,” Froilan Emil D. Pamintuan, DTI Commercial Vice Consul in Guangzhou, China, told the BusinessMirror during a recent trip to Fujian by a Philippine Economic and Trade Delegation.

“If you’re a Chinese company and you don’t want to place all eggs in one basket, you’d like to explore other areas where you can get comparative advantages when it comes to production and then when you export it will still be feasible,” Pamintuan also pointed out.

The DTI representative in Guangzhou, China emphasized that the Philippines will always be a “feasible” option for China because of the proximity of China to the Philippines.

Apart from locational advantage, Pamintuan cited other inherent advantages of the Philippines such as having a “relatively young” population and the Filipinos’ capability to communicate in English so that the country can cater to international markets.

With these advantages, Pamintuan underscored the importance of encouraging Chinese locators “to consider the Philippines as a complementary site for their strategic businesses.”

The Trade official said this does not mean that the Philippines should only place its bet on China, but stressed the importance of building strong bilateral trade relations with the economic powerhouse.

“It doesn’t mean that we should only concentrate on China. With all countries we should foster strong economic relations especially [with] the big economies that can complement our development,” said Pamintuan.

He emphasized that it is “very logical” for the Philippines to engage with China because it’s one of the top economies in the global arena. “It’s number 2 right now. In the future, it may be number one.”

He pointed out that China is the Philippines’s top trading partner, top source of imports and the third export destination.

“As it is, we can’t really dissociate ourselves from China because raw materials-wise, market-wise, technology-wise, China will always be a factor when it comes to business.”

In 2024, according to Pamintuan, the Philippine government will continue to promote “aggressively” Renewable Energy, Infrastructure and Construction, Agriculture and Smart and Sustainable Manufacturing sectors to Chinese investors.

“So every time we do investment forums or seminars, these are areas that we want Chinese investments or their resources to go into the Philippines, mainly because we need those types of activities,” Pamintuan said.

Aligned with Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual’s thrust for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), Pamintuan said, “If we’re going to be more strategic and considering that we don’t really have a lot of resources to say that we have all the technological capabilities, STI-related activities, we would need outsiders to bring those technologies into the Philippines.”

Meanwhile, Pamintuan listed the promising sectors of the Philippines in terms of its trade relations with China.

He said the Philippines can still tap its potential on the areas of consumer and resource-based products with respect to trade with China.

He cited an example: durian. China is importing $13 billion worth of durian, which he said is “more than what they’re importing when it comes to bananas,” the top agricultural commodity that the Philippines exports to China.

“If they will give the pie for durian, that means we have a bigger opportunity to partake of that $13 billion,” Pamintuan added.

The Philippines started exporting durian to China in April 2023, three months after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed an agreement for protocol with Beijing during his state visit in China last January.

Pamintuan said then that when durian entered the China market, it gained a lot of potential buyers. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/09/21/supply-woes-prevent-phl-from-hiking-fruit-exports-to-china/)

Right now, he noted, only six fruit products from the Philippines are given access: banana, pineapple, mango, avocado, durian and coconut.

Meanwhile,, Pamintuan revealed that the Philippines also hopes to offer processed food products to China, but added that the Philippines may not have enough capacity at the moment.

The Trade representative in Guangzhou, China thinks the Philippines should encourage more participation from exporters in international trade shows to promote local products.

“I think by 2024, the direction should be for us to be a little more serious when it comes to our participation in these trade events that would promote Philippine products within the Chinese market because it’s a really big market…1.1 billion people. If you can get just 1 percent of that, that’s already huge,” Pamintuan said, partly in Filipino.

Apart from consumer products, the Trade official unveiled the resource-based products which the Philippines can leverage on exporting to China.

“Our top exports to China are nickel products, electronics parts, electronic components, electronic data. Maybe the fruits number 6 or 7. When it comes to opportunities, let’s not forget that it’s not only consumer products that we have opportunities to export to China. There are also resource-based products.” Although with nickel, he pointed out there has been a policy pivot and Manila wishes to export not just the nickel ore.