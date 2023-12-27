PBBM issues EO extending lower food tariffs

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has extended on Tuesday the temporary modification of rates of import duty on rice, corn, and meat products until December 31 next year.

In Executive Order No. 50, Marcos cited the impact of El Niño on the price of goods, alongside effects of the African Swine Fever and trade restriction in exporting countries. He also cited the “present economic condition” that called for the reduction of tariff rates on rice, corn, and meat of swine (fresh, chilled, or frozen).

The continued application of the reduced tariff rates on goods will “maintain affordable prices for the purpose of ensuring food security, managing inflationary pressures, help augment the supply of basic agricultural commodities in the country, and diversify the country’s market sources,” said Marcos.

Under Section 1608 of the Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, the President can modify existing rates of import duty “in the interest of general welfare and national security,” with the recommendation of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

The Neda Board has endorsed the temporary extension of the reduced Most Favored Nation (MFN) rates earlier this December under EO No. 10 on rice, corn and meat of swine until December 31, 2024.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed the EO on December 22.