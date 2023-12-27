NFA can’t meet procurement goal, loses to private traders

THE National Food Authority (NFA) bought more palay from Filipino farmers in October, but still failed to meet its procurement target despite higher buying price as the state rice agency continued to lose against private traders.

The latest NFA accomplishment report showed that it procured some 679,024 units of 50-kilogram bags or about 33,951.2 metric tons (MT) of palay in October, only about 15 percent of its 4.403 million 50-kilogram bag (220,172.5 MT) procurement target for the month.

The NFA’s procurement level during the reference month was also nearly 35 percent lower than the 1.042 million 50-kilogram bags (52,134.25 MT) it bought in October of last year.

Nonetheless, the NFA’s palay procurement in October was higher by 376.88 percent than the 142,388 50-kilogram bags (7,119.4 MT) it bought in September.

The NFA attributed its higher purchases of palay from local Filipino farmers to its better buying price; such was able to compete somehow with the price being offered by private traders nationwide.

“Increase in procurement this month can be attributed to the additional Buffer Stock Incentive (BSI) approved by the NFA Council and with the continuous effort of the agency to provide the best service to farmers and farmers’ organization, to sell their harvest to NFA,” the state-owned rice agency said.

In September, the NFA Council, chaired then by President Marcos Jr., hiked the NFA’s palay buying price to as much as P23 per kilogram, depending on the moisture content of the grain through its BSI. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/09/19/pbbm-led-nfa-sets-new-buying-price-range-for-palay-to-help-local-farmers/)

Target never met

The NFA has never met its procurement target for any given month this year so far, as its buying price cannot compete with the quotations offered by private traders to local farmers.

In October alone, industry players disclosed that the farm-gate prices of palay have breached the P25 per kilogram mark, well above the NFA’s P23 per kilogram upper limit buying price.

The NFAC increased the NFA’s palay buying price to be able to compete with private traders during the harvest season and beef up its buffer stock.

The NFA’s October report showed that its end-October rice inventory stood at 1.204 million 50-kilogram bags or about 60,228 MT.

“It should be noted that NFA’s inventory is only intended for relief operations and calamity response and only part of the national rice inventory of the entire country,” it said.