‘Highest ever’: BOI oks ₱1.16T in investments

THE Board of Investments (BOI) said it approved P1.16 trillion worth of investments as of December 18, 2023, the “highest ever” level in the agency’s 56-year history.

Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual, who also chairs the investment promotion agency attached to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), had earlier revised BOI’s investment approvals target for 2023 from P1 trillion to P1.5 trillion following the “strong”investment approvals in January 2023.

In a statement sent to reporters through Viber over the weekend, BOI Managing Head and Trade Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo reported, however, that there are three more projects worth about P350 billion “that are currently being assessed.”

“If they are able to comply with both the substantive and transparency requirements, they may be able to make it to the BOI Board and Mancom deliberations on December 28th—our last for the year,” Rodolfo said.

According to the BOI, the P1.16 trillion worth of investment approvals recorded in the January-to-December 18, 2023 period comes from 303 projects which are expected to generate 47,195 jobs in the country.

As to the source of foreign investments, BOI noted that Germany emerged as the leading origin of investments, contributing P393.28 billion; followed by Netherlands with P333.61 billion; Singapore, P17.38 billion and the United States, with P3.38 billion.

In terms of recipient of investments, Western Visayas gets to have the largest share of the pie with P316.89 billion; followed by Calabarzon at P211.89 billion. The Bicol region secured P162.92 billion; Eastern Visayas, P128.62

billion; and Ilocos Region, P122.18 billion.

Meanwhile, the BOI said domestic investment approvals reached P398.76 billion, making up 34 percent of the approved investments. Foreign investment approvals, on the other hand, “surged” to P763.22 billion, a 452-percent jump from the P138.18 billion recorded in 2022.

The investment promotion agency also noted that the P1.16 trillion in investment approvals has surpassed the previous record of P1.14 trillion recorded in 2019 or prior to the pandemic.

This, it said, is already 59 percent higher than last year’s P729.1-billion level.

In terms of sectors, BOI said the Renewable Energy and Power sector continues to dominate the Philippine investment approvals pie as it contributed P968.14 billion in investments.

This figure, the agency noted, represents a 137-percent increase from last year’s P409.03 billion.

“Noteworthy projects approved for January to December were seven offshore wind power projects located in Cavite, Laguna, Dagupan, San Miguel Bay, Negros, and Northern Samar amounting to a total of P759.84 billion,” BOI said.

The investment promotion agency said the Information and Communication sector also showed “strong” growth in investment approvals, securing P96.16 billion of investments.

Another sector that “made a significant impact” is Manufacturing, as it clinched P22.03 billion in approved investments, the BOI said.

The Infrastructure (Toll Roads) sector featured projects valued at P20 billion, and Real Estate activities, specifically in Mass Housing, got P15.63 billion in investments.

With these developments in the investment approvals landscape, Pascual, the BOI chairman and concurrent Trade chief, said the investment promotion agency’s performance this year “reaffirms strong investor confidence in the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.—their responsiveness to the Policy initiatives of the President and the effectiveness of the aggressive investment promotion activities under the Make It Happen in the Philippines campaign.”

Pascual added: “With this remarkable milestone, we are all the more optimistic about opportunities that lie ahead in 2024, with the BOI poised to further catalyze smart- and sustainability-driven investments in the country.”