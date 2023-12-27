Govt urged to tap AI to curb fraudulent SIM card registration, protect mobile users from scammers

A citizen welfare group pressed the government Tuesday to harness artificial intelligence (AI) to curb fraudulent SIM registration and protect mobile users effectively from being bombarded with scam and other messages, especially this Holiday Season.

“Drastic situations need equally drastic solutions,” said former lawmaker now CitizenWatch co-convenor, lawyer and former legislator Christopher Belmonte said.

“We do not doubt that the SIM Registration Act has good intentions as it aims to promote responsibility in the use of SIM and provide law enforcement agencies with the tools to resolve crimes,” he said.

However, Belmonte pointed out that scammers should not be underestimated since they are apparently determined to “undermine the intent of the law for their own selfish and sinister aims.”

Republic Act 11934 or the SIM Registration Act was signed on October 10, 2022 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations were released on December 12, 2022. To date, there are over 118 million registered SIM cards nationwide.

“A boost from AI will not hurt,” Belmonte said, citing the efforts of the Department of Telecommunications in India, which had opted to tap “Artificial Intelligence and Facial Recognition powered Solution for Telecom SIM Subscriber Verification [ASTR]” in detecting and blocking suspicious mobile connections.

“AI, when harnessed properly, has the power to revolutionize and elevate our fight against fraudsters,” Belmonte said. “It will be a strategic weapon that can be integrated with a comprehensive, multi-pronged approach to a complex and evolving problem.”

Inadvertent consequences

Despite the urgency of its objectives, Belmonte said the law has been inadvertently created a black market for the buying and selling of registered SIM cards.

Earlier this year, two individuals were arrested for selling pre-registered SIM cards to Chinese and Filipino buyers for P1,500 to P2,500 each. The suspects were charged under both the SIM Card Registration Act and the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

“These cards were listed under fictitious names and [are] reportedly linked to a mobile wallet app,” said Belmonte.

Moreover, no less than the chief of the National Bureau of Investigation’s cybercrime division admitted during a Senate hearing that anyone can easily fake one’s identity online and use a SIM despite the availability of supposed verification systems.

“Text scams, cryptocurrency scams, and even human trafficking remain possible by simply exploiting the loopholes,” said Belmonte. “Criminals always try to be one step ahead of the law.”

Intensified efforts

Belmonte proposed that the government intensify its collaboration with the private sector, specifically by giving telecommunication companies support through its vast ID database.

“Among the steps that could be taken is the government teaming up with telcos to provide secure access to government ID data, which can be used to check and block fake SIM registration by scamming syndicates,” Belmonte said.

He also urged the government to strengthen the security of its databases to protect themselves from cybercrime actors trying to steal sensitive data.

“These will complement the efforts of telcos, which are already investing heavily in fighting fraudulent activities,” said Belmonte, noting that Globe has invested P1.1 billion in a system specifically designed to detect and block spam and scam SMS, and likewise upgraded its SIM registration platform that verifies data within 24 hours to prevent fraud.

“These will complement the efforts of telcos, which are already investing heavily in fighting fraudulent activities,” Belmonte said.