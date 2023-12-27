Generation cost pulls up Meralco tariff above CPI

THE cost of power in the National Capital Region (NCR) for the lowest 30 percent income segment rose faster over the past five years versus the overall rate of inflation, increasing by 6.4 percent since 2018, according to the International Energy Consultants (IEC).

Based on the study that Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) sent to the media, the company’s prices grew by 6.4 percent from 2018 to 2022, ranking second next to transport at 8.2 percent.

Petrol came in third at a five-year increase of 6.3 percent, followed by food at 5.2 percent.

The average consumer price index (CPI) for NCR was at 4.1 percent.

“Inflation has hit the lowest income households hardest, over the past 5 years. Average CPI is up 3.1 percent p.a. for all households in the NCR but has risen at 4.1 percent p.a. for the lowest 30 percent income segment. Meralco’s tariffs have increased significantly faster than the overall rate of inflation entirely because of the increase in generation costs,” the IEC study said.

Generation cost represents 71.4 percent of Meralco’s regulated retail tariff. IEC found that between 2018 and 2022, Meralco’s generation costs increased by 46 percent, with crude oil up by 32 percent and coal surging by 270 percent.

When compared with other countries, Meralco’s average tariff ranked 21st out of 46 energy markets. It was 3 percent below the global average. The study added that if subsidized markets were excluded, the power distributor’s tariff would even be 13 percent lower than the world average.

IEC also noted that electricity tariffs of the Philippines’s neighbor countries, particularly Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam, are more than 50 percent subsidized.

On the average, Meralco’s tariff rose by 24 percent over the past five years, on a par with the global

increase of 23 percent—due to higher generation charge, a pass-through cost, which in turn was a result of fuel price increases, particularly imported coal and domestic gas.

“Considering that the Luzon power market is unsubsidized, and the majority of the electricity is produced using imported fuel, Meralco appears to have done a very good job of minimizing tariff increases,” the IEC study read.

IEC also recognized that of the tariff components, the Meralco’s distribution charge only went up by 2 percent and the generation charge, while significant, was still relatively lower at 33 percent versus the average mainly due to Meralco’s ability to source low-cost power supply agreements.

Overall, IEC believes that Meralco’s charges are “fair and reasonable.”

“Considering all of these factors, IEC believes that—on average—Meralco’s regulated customers are currently paying a fair and reasonable price for electricity. This assessment is supported by the fact that Meralco’s average tariff is 3 percent lower than the global average—and 12 percent lower than the average of unsubsidized markets—despite lack of subsidies and fundamentally high supply costs,” the IEC study read.

To lower the cost of energy, the IEC said it is “critical” to focus on facilitating investment in new generation capacities to meet demand growth. It added that given the country’s reliance on imported fuel, urgent attention should be given to accelerating the development of indigenous renewable energy sources.

“To ensure that Meralco holds or improves its position relative to tariffs in other markets, it is critical that regulators and legislators focus on facilitating investment in new generation, in order to meet rapid demand growth. In particular, the reliance on imported coal and a soon-to-be exhausted domestic gas supply is a major problem. IEC recommends that urgent attention be given to accelerating the development of domestic renewable energy sources—particularly wind and solar—supplemented by utility-scale storage—particularly pumped hydro,” the study read.

Meralco recently announced that electricity rates for December will go down by P0.7961 per kilowatt hour (kWh) to P11.2584 per kWh from P12.0545 per kWh in November.

The downward adjustment, which will more than offset the increases implemented in the past two months, was brought about by lower generation charge.

For residential customers consuming 200 kWh, the adjustment is equivalent to a decrease of around P159 in their total electricity bill.