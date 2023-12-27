Freedom and the power of hopelessness

IT is normal to see in our organizations a preoccupation with outcomes and results. Eyes on the prize, as they say. We have monthly goals, sales targets, objectives, and so on—which are all good, of course. The former president of Czechoslovakia, Vaclav Havel, offered an alternative perspective on this. In his exploration of hopelessness, he invites us to see that liberation may, indeed, come from being unshackled from desired outcomes. In other words, when we let go of the pursuit of specific results, we may become free from the fear that goes with it. And that fear may manifest as fear of failure, fear of not reaching the target, fear of losing something of value, and so on.

His unique perspective resonates with Buddhist teachings, which suggest that hopelessness, divorced from fear, can be a source of liberation, clarity, and energy. These concepts can be readily applied to both personal and professional situations.

Another important figure, the Catholic mystic Thomas Merton, provided a similar point of view. According to him, instead of focusing on the result, it would be better to look at the value, the truth, and the rightness of the work itself. When we stop worrying about whether our work has worth or not, or whether it will lead to the desired results or failure, then we may be able to feel lighter, unburdened by expectations and the weight of unrealistic targets.

As we look back on the things that happened in 2023 and start to plan for the coming year, we might consider adopting these perspectives to a certain degree. It would be practical to have objectives, but there is also value in appreciating the journey for what it is. Our experiences and relationships can transform our lives. And if we ever find ourselves in hopeless situations—something that is bound to happen to the best of us—then know that hopelessness may offer the gift of liberation.

We can continue to move forward despite all this. And there is something to be said about moving forward together with commitment and going on a collective journey where the emphasis is on unity and shared resilience, not necessarily on the destination. The connection between hopelessness and relationships becomes apparent in moments of grief and despair, challenges and uncertainties. As we lean on one another for support, a web of collaborative strength emerges. The solace and strength derived from facing challenges together demonstrate that the essence of our experience lies not in specific outcomes but in our interconnectedness and collaborations. This strength also becomes the source of our enduring resilience.

We can now relax and stop wishing that all of our goals will be realized within our lifetime, and that is okay. Let us be thankful for the experiences and lessons that 2023 gave us. As far as 2024 is concerned, let us simply enjoy the ride with the people in our lives.

Wishing you all a blessed Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year.