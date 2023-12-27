DTI: PBBM’s foreign visits raked in ₱4.09T worth of investments

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) reported on Tuesday that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s foreign visits raked in about P4.09 trillion or $72.178 billion worth of investments

According to the DTI, the investments are the following: investment promotion agency (IPA) registered with operations of P11.4 billion, Business/IPA registered of P54.75 billion, IPA registration in progress operations of P282.8 billion, signed agreement with clear financial project value of P544.152 billion, signed memorandum of understanding/letter of intent (MOU/LOI) of P1.588 trillion, and confirmed investment not covered by MOUs/LOIs and still in the planning stage P1.522 trillion.

The P4-trillion investment value is composed of about 148 projects, according to DTI’s recent monitoring of consolidated and processed investments.

Most of these investments are in manufacturing, IT-BPM, renewable energy, data centers and telecommunications.

About P2.2 billion were invested in telecommunications, P110 million for artificial intelligence, P13 billion for manufacturing, P1.1 billion for health sciences/pharma manufacturing/health services, P16 million for energy, and an undisclosed amount for another investment in health sciences/pharma manufacturing/health services.

DTI is also monitoring 20 projects, approved and registered with the IPAs of the DTI, Board of Investments, and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.