DOH allays fears of Covid-19 spread as 18 JN.1 cases listed

THE Department of Health (DOH) allayed fears on the JN.1 Covid variant after 18 JN.1 cases were detected in the country by genomic sequencing.

The earliest sample collected was from November 16; the most recent was on December 3.

“There has been no significant increase in the number or severity of cases overall. Furthermore, all the JN.1 cases have recovered,” the DOH said.

“New variants and strains of viruses like SARS-CoV-2 are always there—but only a few become ‘of concern.’ JN.1 is not one of those. It is another Omicron subvariant with no evidence of increased severity or unusual clinical presentation,” the DOH explained in a statement over the weekend.

The DOH added that there is also no evidence that such variant could spread faster.

“WHO [World Health Organization] sees it as ‘of interest,’ as it needs to be closely observed and studied by epidemiologists and researchers worldwide,” the DOH added.

“As 2023 ends and we usher in a New Year, the DOH urges all to use multiple layers of protection [masking, ensuring good airflow and adequate ventilation, covering coughs, vaccination], especially among our high-risk and vulnerable groups,” the DOH said.

“Doing so will help avoid an increase in influenza-like and other respiratory illnesses due to all the gatherings,” it added.

The DOH also assured the public that it is keeping watch over other concerns this Holiday Season.