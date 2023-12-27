Customs seizes ₱56.069M worth of shabu, nabs consignee in Cavite

Law enforcement agencies intercepted over 8,000 grams of shabu being smuggled at the Port of Clark (POC) with an estimated value of at least P56 million recently, according to the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

The BOC on Monday said a recent joint operation by various state agencies led to the seizure of 8,126 grams of shabu worth P56.069 million and the eventual arrest of the consignee in Cavite.

The BOC added that this marked the “largest” illegal drug apprehension recorded by its POC office this year.

The operation was undertaken by the BOC-Port of Clark with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF), X-ray Inspection Project (XIP), Enforcement and Security Services (ESS), and Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS).

“With a derogatory information from PDEA, the shipment was subjected to rigorous X-ray screening and K-9 sniffing, which both indicated possible presence of illegal drugs. Physical examination resulted in the discovery of eight [8] brown heat-sealed plastics containing the illegal substance declared as ‘dry food,’ which arrived on December 17, 2023, from California, USA,” the BOC said in a news release.

“PDEA chemical laboratory analysis confirmed that the substance is Methamphetamine Hydrochloride, commonly known as ‘shabu,’ a dangerous drug under RA No. 9165,” it added.

Together with the PDEA, the BOC said the one male claimant was arrested during the controlled delivery operation in Cavite last December 19.

BOC-POC District Collector Erastus Sandino Austria issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention against the subject shipment for violation of R.A. No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) in relation to RA No. 9165.

“This arrest only shows that we are steadfast and firm in our efforts to protect the health of our people against the harmful effects of the illicit trade of drugs in the country,” BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said.