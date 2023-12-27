Christmas Eve focus crime rate down 66.34%–PNP

Focus crime rate this December 24 or Christmas Eve has recorded a 66.34 percent drop for this year, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported on Monday.

Data provided by PNP information chief and spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said only 34 focus crimes were recorded this December 24 compared to the 101 reported on December 24, 2022.

This is 66.34 percent lower, she added.

Classified as focus crimes are murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft, robbery, vehicle theft and motorcycle theft.

Also, Fajardo said the Christmas Day celebrations were generally peaceful.

