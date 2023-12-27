BDO is PHL’s Best Service Provider in Cash Management 

BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO) was named as the country’s Best Service Provider in Cash Management for the 5th consecutive year at The Asset Triple A Treasurise Awards 2023 in Hong Kong. BDO was given this recognition due to the Bank’s continued focus on understanding client needs and developing effective and innovative solutions.

BDO Cash Management Services provides clients with solutions that help them to be more efficient in managing their day-to-day operations and improve their cash cycles. The Bank has implemented a real-time settlement and notification capability to its Bills Payment Facility in response to the demand for real-time information for faster payment reconciliation. This enhancement also effectively addresses the pressing need for immediate funds availability for financing priority business requirements.

In addition, the strengthened collection capability via the Bank’s branch network and digital platforms — Business Online Banking (BOB) and Personal Online Banking (POB), clients can now cater to more customers, ranging from big businesses to sole proprietors.

“We value partnerships and our relationship with our clients. We work closely with them

and constantly explore new ways to provide the necessary solutions and data. Our goal is to optimize their cash flow, streamline their operations and help them make informed decisions. Whether it’s through enhanced cash flow forecasting, fraud prevention, or strategic decision-making, we provide the solutions to help them see growth opportunities and drive their financial success,” said Carlo Nazareno, Senior Vice President and head of Cash Management Services of BDO Unibank.

The Asset Triple A Treasurise Awards honor financial institutions and companies that have launched significant projects in treasury management, trade finance, supply chain and/or risk management. The Asset’s board of editors who serve as judges use a stringent methodology supplemented by client interactions generated from in-depth conversations, business statistics and information gathered during the review period.

BDO is the country’s largest bank in terms of total assets, loans, deposits and trust funds under management. The Bank also has the country’s largest distribution network, with over 1,600 consolidated operating branches and more than 4,700 ATMs nationwide, with 16 international offices in Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East. Extensive digital banking solutions are available to make banking easier, faster, and more secure for its clients.