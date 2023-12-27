Arrivals on Boracay back to prepandemic levels, but business still anemic

Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

ONE of the world’s top resort islands, Boracay, has been visited by more than 2 million tourists as of December 15 this year, returning to its prepandemic arrivals.

Data released by the Municipal Tourism Office of Malay, Aklan, where the popular island is located, showed 2.012 million visitor arrivals from January to December 15, 2023. Of these figures, local residents or domestic visitors accounted for nearly 79 percent of the total arrivals for the period, or 1.58 million. Foreign tourists accounted for some 19.7 percent of total, or 396,548, while overseas Filipinos or overseas Filipino workers accounted for the rest at 37,608.

In a Viber message to the BusinessMirror, Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Maria Margarita Montemayor Nogales said, “We are happy to know that our domestic tourism has yielded positive results for tourist arrivals in Boracay. As connectivity is strengthened with more flights coming back to Kalibo, we look forward to a stronger 2024 where more international tourists are able to fly direct to this award-winning destination.”

She added, “We at the TPB will continue to promote our beautiful award-winning destinations as a key pillar in our tourism promotions strategy. We are looking forward to promoting Boracay as a MICE (Meetings Incentives Conventions Exhibitions) Destination too.”

For his part, Boracay Foundation Inc. chairman Dindo Salazar said, “It’s fantastic that we’ve achieved the 2-million milestone, and we deeply appreciate the support, particularly from the domestic market.”

He added, “However, to increase our revenue, we still need to tap into the foreign market, despite reaching this milestone.

We are actively working with the local government units and the province of Aklan to strategize on quickly regaining our foothold in the international market.”

In 2019, tourist arrivals on Boracay Island reached 2 million, but more than half were accounted for by foreign tourists. This earned some P50 billion in visitor receipts for local businesses.

Salazar explained that while Boracay resorts and businesses have been earning, many were still not hitting prepandemic profit numbers.

“Our [room] rates are still very low even during peak season, which are more than 50-percent less compared to prepandemic [rates].” He noted that operation expenses are quite high, especially since inflation, or the rate of change in the prices of consumer goods and services, is still challenging.

The Philippines continues to grapple with high inflation rates reaching an average of 6.2 percent as of November 2023, compared to 2.4 percent in full-year 2019.

The Aklan provincial government is trying to address the concerns of stakeholders in Boracay on the lack of foreign tourists, having started with the easing the entry requirements. On November 13, Gov. Jose Enrique “Joen” Miraflores issued an executive order lifting the requirement on visitors to submit their hotel vouchers via the Akquire system before entering Boracay Island or any point in the province.

The main beach, famous the world over for its creamy powdery sand, was also reopened for beach beds and umbrellas, while the P20,000-fee charged on foreign tour guides has also been suspended.

The island has been visited lately by international cruise ships, bringing thousands of foreign visitors going on day trips to check out the beach and enjoy water activities, sample the local cuisine, and buy souvenirs. International carriers from China and South Korea have also started flying to Kalibo International Report, a gateway to Boracay.