After operating Okada Manila 7 yrs, Tiger Resort is in expansion mode

TIGER Resort Leisure and Entertainment Inc., the operator of Okada Manila, said it is on the lookout for its expansion opportunities in the country after seven years of operating the integrated resort and casino in Entertainment City.

Kenji Sugiyama, Okada Manila chief managing director, said the company has just started its deal with Dennis Uy’s PH Travel and Leisure Holdings Corp. for the acquisition of a majority stake of the operating entities of the Mactan project.

The acquisition will give Tiger Resort the opportunity to take over development of the Emerald Bay Resort.

“We’ve been operating this property [Okada Manila] since 2016. So we’ve been looking for another opportunity to expand our project. So that project [Emerald Bay] could be fitting into our next step [of expansion],” Sugiyama said.

Sugiyama, however, declined to commit on the company’s timetable for the acquisition plans, saying he is not the person directly involved with doing the due diligence on the project.

Tiger Resort earlier said that it will be completing the partially-developed Emerald Bay Resort in Cebu, after entering into an exclusive partnership with Lapulapu Leisure Inc. and Lapulapu Land Corp., the operating subsidiaries of PH Resorts.

“This new venture is aligned with our strategy to increase our footprint in the Philippines, given our remarkable success with Okada Manila,” Byron Yip, president and COO of Tiger Resort, said.

“We are excited to bring our signature level of hospitality and service excellence to a new and discerning market,” he said.

The resort project on Mactan Island is planned to be an integrated resort with a five-star hotel adjacent to 300 meters of beachfront, with two 15 storey towers accommodating 642 rooms, four pools, 18 food and beverage outlets, retail spaces, conference and exhibition facilities and a large-scale gaming floor with more than 700 electronic gaming machines and more than 140 tables.

“The conditions [for Tiger Resort’s takeover] include among others, the execution of a definitive agreement and the approval from the relevant governmental authorities, if any,” the companies said.