7 Pinoy tourists, Taiwanese driver hurt in freak ravine fall

SEVEN Filipino tourists and a Taiwanese driver were hurt in a freak Christmas Eve accident after their vehicle lost control and fell into a deep ravine in Hehuan Mountain in central Taiwan.

PTS Taiwan, an independent public service broadcaster, reported that all the Filipino passengers and the Taiwanese driver have been rescued, four of whom suffered “relatively serious” injuries.

The Filipino tourists went on excursion to Hehuan Mountain in Nantou County, Ren’ai Township, for the breathtaking mountain views. On their return around 4pm, the vehicle lost control and crossed into the opposite lane of Provincial High 14A. It hit a guardrail and fell into a 30-meter cliff.

Police, firefighters and rescue workers rushed to the scene.

Five passengers—three Filipino women and two Filipino men—were initially rescued and brought to the Taichung Veterans General Hospital Puli Branch for treatment. All were conscious and one was seriously injured.

However, the car was severely twisted and deformed and trapped three passengers. It took more than four hours for the rescuers to extract the three passengers.

In its report, PTS Taiwan said the trapped Filipino passengers and the Taiwanese driver sustained “serious injuries although not life-threatening.”

“The three people were relatively serious. One was trapped in the driver’s seat, one had his arm crushed by the car, and one was trapped in the car,” Cai Peixuan, deputy captain of the Second Brigade of the Nantou County Fire Department, told Taiwanese TV.

Filipino tourists reportedly told the medical staff that their car was traveling very fast before the accident and they suspect that the brakes had failed.

Central Taiwan was also experiencing a cold spell, dropping to 7.5 C, causing icy conditions on the road.

Taiwanese police said they are waiting for the driver, a 33-year old Taiwanese female, to stabilize to clarify the cause of the accident.

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office has yet to confirm this report and the condition of the Filipinos when sought for comment by the BusinessMirror.