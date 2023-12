The Municipality of Noveleta under the leadership of Mayor Dino Reyes-Chua, bagged the 2023 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) Award given by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The awarding ceremony was held last December 14, 2023 at The Manila Hotel with DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos and other DILG Officials. This is the first time that the LGU- Noveleta was awarded with such recognition which is considered as the highest award given to a local government unit by the DILG.