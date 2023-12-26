LGBT Pilipinas: Marcos becomes first PHL president to create special panel on LGBTQIA+ affairs

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has been hailed as the first Filipino chief executive to create a special committee on LGBTQIA+ affairs, a move personally lobbied by a civil rights group to Malacañang since June.

This after President Marcos on December 23 issued Executive Order No. 51 to reinforce the country’s Diversity and Inclusion Program, reconstitute the Inter-Agency Committee on Diversity and Inclusion, as well as create the special committee on LGBTQIA+ affairs.

President Marcos had intended his directive “to strengthen existing mechanisms to address the continued discrimination being experienced by the members of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

LGBT Pilipinas national president Dindi Tan said she personally lobbied to create the committee during a Pride event at the Presidential Palace last June, an idea which was “gladly welcomed by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.”

“I personally requested for this, for and on behalf of LGBT Pilipinas, last June in Malacañang during the Pride Reception. First Lady Liza Marcos gladly welcomed the idea,” Tan said in a Facebook post.

“This is a first in Philippine history. This landmark development is a dream come true for our community—the start of many beautiful things to come,” the group’s leader added.

President Marcos, Tan said, saw the need to issue the executive order “to ensure the country’s continuous compliance with its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.”

“President Marcos’s responsiveness to our appeal demonstrates a commitment to fostering inclusivity, understanding, and equality for all Filipinos, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression,” Tan said in a press statement after the issuance of the order.

“This executive order holds immense implications for the ongoing fight for LGBTQIA+ rights and equality in the Philippines. By establishing a dedicated committee, we are paving the way for informed policies and strategic initiatives that will enhance the lives of LGBTQIA+ individuals,” she added.

Tan said President Marcos’ move signals “a progressive step forward in dismantling barriers, challenging stereotypes, and promoting a society that celebrates diversity.”

The LGBT Pilipinas group chief also lauded the committee’s “pivotal role in creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

“This will not only foster a sense of belonging but also contribute to the overall betterment of our society. As we move forward, we look forward to collaborating with the committee to ensure that the voices and needs of the LGBTQIA+ community are heard and addressed effectively,” Tan said.

“LGBT Pilipinas commends President Bongbong Marcos for his commitment to the principles of equality and justice. We remain dedicated to working hand in hand with the government, civil society, and all stakeholders to build a Philippines where everyone can live authentically and without fear of discrimination,” she added.

Under the executive order, the special committee shall be led by a chairperson with the rank of Undersecretary, accompanied by three members with the rank of Assistant Secretary.

President Marcos will appoint the committee’s chairperson and its members from “among members of the reputable LGBTQIA+ community,” according to the Presidential Communications Office.