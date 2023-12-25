Why the Chinese are successful in business

SINCE the start of the 21st century, Filipino Chinese businessmen have dominated Forbes Asia’s list of the “Philippines’ 50 Richest” in terms of net worth. Every year, the list is being compiled using financial information obtained from the stock exchanges, analysts, and other sources. Net worth is based on stock prices and exchange rates as of the close of markets on a particular cut-off date.

Recently, a group of Filipino journalists embarked on a trip to Fujian Province in southern China organized by the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII). Upon the invitation of FFCCCII President Dr. Cecilio Pedro, I joined the media visit primarily to get a better insight into why it seems the entrepreneurial spirit is very strong in the Chinese culture.

SM City Jinjiang’s anchor store is Walmart, America’s largest grocery

Majority of Filipino Chinese families originally came from Fujian Province in southern China. Their ancestors migrated to the Philippines between the 16th and 20th centuries. These include some of our country’s Presidents as well as the taipans who play a leading role in Philippine business. Even our National Hero, Jose Rizal, traces his roots to the city of Jinjiang, where we visited a park named after him as the site of his monument that’s a bigger replica of the one at Luneta.

Our tour also covered the cities of Xiamen, Fuzhou, and Quanzhou on the eastern seaboard of Fujian Province. Aside from the temples and museums that showcased the Chinese civilization, we toured the high-tech facility of Unisound, a major startup company specializing in artificial intelligence; Fujian Media Group, a state-owned media conglomerate; Fujian Normal University, a century-old educational institution where a good number of Filipino scholars study Mandarin; and Anta Center, the headquarters of the world’s highest-earning sports equipment company.

Zhongshan Road near Xiamen Ferry

An important port over the past centuries, Xiamen, a coastal city formerly known as Amoy was one of China’s earliest special economic zones that were set up in 1980 along with the cities of Shenzhen, Shantou, and Zhuhai in Guangdong Province.

Now one of the most sophisticated metropolis in Southern China, Xiamen is also where we toured the facilities of Unisound—the top AI unicorn startup in China specializing in speech recognition and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Using the machine learning platform, Unisound has established a technology system in the fields of big data analysis, voice technology, knowledge computing, and language technology. It was quite an eye-opening experience for our group to get a first-hand glimpse of how this fascinating company operates.

In Fuzhou, we visited the facilities of the Fujian Media Group also known as the Fujian Radio Film and Television Group, a regional network consisting of Fujian Television, Fujian People’s Radio Station, and Fujian Film Production. With advanced and cutting-edge media technology, the state-owned conglomerate is considered a leader in media innovation.

Equally fascinating is the headquarters of Anta Sports in Jinjiang, Quanzhou that houses what is now considered the world’s largest sports equipment company in terms of revenue. Although known mostly for its running and basketball shoes, Anta is also the third-largest manufacturer of sporting goods overall, just behind, yes, Nike and Adidas. The company has grown by leaps and bounds since its founding in 1991 that it now even houses its own Anta Museum that chronicles the company’s rich history and meteoric rise.

In our tours of these companies and cities, I observed that the people, especially the top executives we interacted with, practiced the traditional Confucian values of hard work, self-discipline, and frugality. They are almost one in telling us that at an early age, Chinese parents teach their children that entrepreneurship is more important than employment. They believe that having one’s own business is the key to a successful life, unlike most Filipinos whose parents teach them to find a good job instead of starting a business.

This is reflected in the Chinese business principle of being content with low profit margins while aiming for high sales volumes. Such a practice is not easy because it requires a lot of patience and commitment. If we look at the history of the top Philippine companies, their owners started with low profit margins but focused on increasing their sales volumes—and look where they are today.

All over Southeast Asia, overseas Chinese businessmen have attained exceptional success due to cultural practices such as family involvement, financial support, and social networking. Filipinos should therefore emulate the cultural traits of these entrepreneurs who value thrift, savings, and achievement-oriented education.

