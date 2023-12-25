Villafuerte hopes DA’s Laurel will pick up proposal to let government sell rice at P20 a kilo

A HOUSE leader expects Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to continue interacting with the governors of the country’s biggest palay-growing provinces on how to dramatically boost the domestic supply of rice and pull down the retail cost of the staple beginning in 2024.

A former governor of one of the country’s Top 10 palay-growing provinces, CamSur Rep. LRay Villafuerte expressed hope that the Department of Agriculture (DA) would consider, beginning next planting season, his game-changing subsidy-cum-contract-growing proposal for the government to start selling rice for as low as P20 a kilo in the coming year.

The president of the National Unity Party (NUP) hopes Laurel’s recent initiative to meet with the governors ahead of the next planting season would “give more reason for our agriculture officials and the rest of the Mr. Marcos’ economic team to give a long, hard look at an out-of-the-box proposal meant to enable the government to sell rice beginning in 2024 at the President-aspired retail price of P20 a kilo.”

Pulling down the retail cost of the staple is in sync with the commitment of Speaker Martin Romualdez to help President Marcos achieve his goal of making food more accessible and affordable for Filipino consumers, Villafuerte said.

At a Philippine Economic Briefing (PEB) organized recently by the President’s economic managers in Iloilo City, Romualdez said the House of Representatives “will not stop until the price of rice is within the reach of the poorest in society” and that the chamber is “exercising fully its oversight functions … to help the administration of President Marcos make food accessible and affordable to Filipinos.”

During Laurel’s CA hearing, Villafuerte, who is majority leader of this bicameral appointments body, said at the plenary session that although farm productivity and sustainability was a very complex issue, the House contingent had decided to give its full support to the agriculture chief because of his proven “competence and integrity.”

Prior to his CA confirmation, Villafuerte had lauded Laurel for meeting with the local chief executives of the Top 10 palay-growing provinces on how to boost harvests.

Villafuerte had proposed to the Marcos administration to provide a subsidy equivalent to P40,000 per hectare for small farmers tilling a million hectares (ha) combined in the country’s Top 10 palay-growing provinces, on condition that they then sell their produce to the government at P9 per kilo of palay.

This setup, he said, would enable the Marcos administration to sell 1.5 billion kg of rice to low-income and other vulnerable sectors at P20 a kilo in Kadiwa sa Pangulo outlets and another 1.5 billion kg at a higher P30 to other consumers all over the country.

Villafuerte said his proposal, which he hoped the newly confirmed DA secretary would consider in the next planting season, dovetails with the President’s renewed commitment during the recent 35th National Rice Conference in Nueva Ecija, to build more rural infrastructure and adopt the latest farming technologies to boost palay yields, cut imports and pull down the retail cost of the staple.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported recently that the average retail price of regular-milled rice (RMR) went up this December to P48.84 per kilo, with the market price reaching as high as P52.66 in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and as low as P43.79 in Western Visayas.

As for well-milled rice (WMR), meanwhile, the PSA reported a per-kilo spike to an average of P54.15, with the lowest rate recorded at P50.06 in the Ilocos Region and the highest at P57.75 in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Villafuerte noted that a downside risk to 2024’s domestic palay output is the El Niño phenomenon of a prolonged dry spell, which Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum expects to peak in April, and affect about 63 provinces.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., who heads the National Task Force on El Niño, has said that President Marcos will soon issue an order on government preparations for this weather phenomenon.

Amid fears that the below-normal rainfall resulting from El Niño would reduce yields and further tighten global supplies in 2024, rice prices soared this week to a 15-year high of $650 per metric ton (MT) in the internal market, according to the Thai Rice Exporters Association.