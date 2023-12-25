SMC nears BESS projects completion

THE power unit of conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is set to complete next month its 32 battery energy storage system (BESS) projects with a combined capacity of 1,000 megawatt hours (MWh).

“It will soon be 1,000 by next month,” SMC President Ramon S. Ang said when asked if the company has completed its BESS projects that were unveiled last year.

SMC Global Power Holdings Corp., the power unit of SMC, has put up the BESS across multiple sites in the country. The capacity of all 32 BESS has yet to be fully contracted, Ang said.

“The battery facilities that we built [were] a big help; because of that we almost did not have brownouts, because that’s what stabilized it,” added Ang.

Last March, the power firm inaugurated its BESS facilities in Limay, Bataan, which have a combined capacity of 90MWh. It was mid-2022 when Ang said the company was looking to complete all 31 facilities with a total storage capacity of 1000MWh within the next 12 months or so.

The company’s BESS facilities will support the country’s power grid by storing excess power from existing plants and injecting this power back, when and where it is needed, within milliseconds. “These batteries will be a great help because it will stabilize the grid. We can export it to the grid as well,” added Ang.

The BESS represent SMC’s full-scale solution to fix power quality issues in the grid. With the integration of the BESS into the grid, Ang said this would improve the power quality and help address the intermittent nature of renewables.

“We believe this and other bridge technologies, will allow us to truly achieve a just and inclusive transition to a clean energy future that will not only sustain our economic recovery and growth, but will also benefit both our environment and many Filipinos,” he added.

Equally significant, according to Ang, is how the BESS network can enable the integration of capacity from small-to-medium scale renewable energy sources into the grid and help encourage more investments in renewables in the future.

“With battery energy storage, we can solve the problem with most renewable energy sources, which is intermittence, due to the irregularity or seasonality of solar and wind power sources.

Over the next couple of years, we estimate the integration of up to 5000 MW of renewable power into the grid, due largely to our BESS facilities,” Ang had said.

In October last year, Ang said that SMC Global Power was looking at raking in P8 billion to P10 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from the BESS project.

SMC Global Power partnered with ABB Philippines, Fluence and Wartsila as its engineering, procurement and construction contractors.