SC: All set for Judiciary Marshals Office’s start of operations in 2024

THE Supreme Court’s Office of the Judiciary Marshals (SC-OJM) is eying to start its operation by the first quarter of next year.

The creation of OJM is mandated under Republic Act No. 11691 or the Judiciary Marshals Act, which took effect in 2022.

Under that law, the OJM shall be primarily responsible for the security, safety, and protection of the members, officials, personnel, and property of the Judiciary, including the integrity of the courts and judicial proceedings.

Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez, who is overseeing the formation of the office, said the SC has opened the positions of Chief Marshall and three deputy marshals who will lead the office.

Marquez said the OJM’s approved budget for 2024 is P200 million.

“They will be vetted including their background, capacities and abilities. We have to start this right. Bring in the best individuals to head this office. So hopefully by first quarter of next year, we can appoint key officials. From there, we would gradually build the judicial marshal’s office,” Justice Marquez said.

The operationalization of the OJM is one of the goals of the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027, which is a brainchild of Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo.

The SPJI lays down the plans, objectives and goals of the Court to increase efficiency, innovation, and access in the judiciary during the give-year period.

Among the qualifications for the Chief Marshal post are: natural-born citizen of the Philippines; preferably a member of the Philippine Bar; rank of at least a full Colonel in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) or the Philippine National Police (PNP) or Assistant Director in the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), with experience in investigation in all instances

For the positions of deputy marshals, who will be in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, the qualifications are: natural-born citizen of the Philippines; rank of at least a full Colonel in the AFP or the PNP or Assistant Regional Director of the NBI, with experience in investigation in all instances.

However, the SC noted that under Sections 7 and 8 of the Judiciary Marshals Act, a Chief Marshal or Deputy Marshal may be appointed despite not having been a full Colonel of the AFP or the PNP, or an Assistant Director/Assistant Regional Director of the NBI, if he or she has a proven track record and adequate experience in investigation and law enforcement.