Prime Energy to park hefty cash in Malampaya project

RAZON-led Prime Energy Resources Development B.V. (Prime Energy) is allocating next year at least 31 percent of the planned $600-million work program investment for the Malampaya gas field.

Prime Energy Managing Director Donnabel Kuizon Cruz said the planned drilling and development under “Malampaya Phase 4” work program requires an investment of more than $600 million.

About $187 million of which has been earmarked for next year’s drilling preparations, which includes procurement of drilling equipment, subsea equipment and umbilicals, and pipelines, and securing the drilling rig. Actual drilling of at least two deepwater wells could transpire in 2025.

If the drilling is successful and proves that gas reserves can be produced commercially, the necessary pipelines will be installed and tied into the existing Malampaya production facilities. Thereafter, Prime Energy expects production from the new wells in 2026.

Gas operator Prime Energy has a 45-percent stake in the Malampaya project. UC38 also has a 45-percent stake while the remaining 10 percent is owned by PNOC-EC.

The Malampaya consortium secured the renewal of Service Contract No. 38 (SC 38) for an additional 15 years or up to 2039. The renewal of SC 38 paves the way for new investment to explore and develop additional gas reserves beyond the existing production area of the depleting gas field.

Aside from continuing production at the existing gas field, SC 38 required the consortium to submit a minimum work program involving geological and geophysical studies and the drilling of at least two deep water wells during the sub-phase 1 from 2024 to 2029.

The Malampaya field’s best estimate for the near field is an additional 210 billion cubic feet of gas.

To underpin the significant investment required, Prime Energy and its partners have sought the support of the Department of Energy (DOE) to ensure that there is a market for the new gas volumes, and to streamline and simplify the permits and requirements imposed by various government agencies, which could hamper the completion of Malampaya Phase 4 on time and within budget. The firm emphasized that the support of the DOE will help to ensure the speedy and successful implementation of Malampaya Phase 4. The firm didn’t specify what type of support is needed. In more than two decades of operation, the Malampaya project supported the Philippines’ energy security, generated significant revenues of more than $13.14 billion for the government, and made significant contributions to stakeholder communities through sustainable social and environmental programs.