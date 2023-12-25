‘Polong’ Duterte bill expands PWD job slots mandate to private sector

DAVAO City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte has proposed a measure to make it compulsory for private enterprises with more than 100 employees to allot at least one percent of their total positions to qualified persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Duterte said his proposal under House Bill (HB) 8942 will help ensure that PWDs get equal opportunities in terms of employment and career development.

Under Republic Act (RA) 10524, at least one percent of all positions in government agencies, offices or corporations shall be reserved for PWDs.

Private corporations with more than 100 workers are merely encouraged to do the same under this law. Duterte’s bill makes it obligatory for them to allot this job share to qualified PWDs.

“PWDs with the necessary talents and skills have proven to be valuable assets in any enterprise. They deserve to be given the same opportunities to prove that they, too, are highly capable in performing the jobs they are qualified for,” Duterte said.

Private corporations with less than 100 workers are encouraged to also reserve positions for qualified PWDs under Duterte’s bill.

“A significant population of PWDs experience disproportionately high poverty rates as they have additional expenditures related to their disability,” Duterte noted.

“Rather than exclude PWDs from the talent pool, we should be tapping their skills. On top of giving PWDs the opportunity to work and earn, companies also have the advantage of expanding their search for highly qualified job candidates instead of settling for non-disabled employees who lack drive and with mediocre skills,” Duterte said.

Under HB 8942, private firms which hire the required threshold for PWDs shall be entitled to tax credits to be deducted from their gross income.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is tasked under the bill to evaluate the compliance of private corporations on the hiring of PWDs.